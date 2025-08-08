Why did Charley Hull withdraw from the PIF London Championship 2025?

Charley Hull has pulled out of the PIF London Championship 2025 right before the first day of action. In her statement, she explained that the decision was taken upon doctors' instructions after she underwent an MRI scan on her ankle on Thursday, August 7.

Charley Hull was all set to play the PIF London Championship 2025, a premier LET event, this week. The event's teams and tee times were announced before the star English golfer decided to withdraw from the event.

On Thursday, Hull announced that she won't be competing, but will still be in London over the weekend and meet her fans.

"Gutted to say I've had to withdraw from the PIF London Championship this week," she wrote on Instagram. "Picked up some ankle ligament damage after a non-serious) accident off the course. Nothing major, but the docs say I've got to rest or I'll make it worse.

"Absolutely gutted not to be playing at home, especially at an event like this. It means so much to me, and I'm really sorry to the fans coming out and to my sponsors, especially Golf Saudi. Hopefully I'll still get to meet some of you over the weekend. Appreciate all the support. I'll be back soon."

Charley Hull releases statement after WD from the PIF London Championship 2025 (Image via [email protected])

How has Charley Hull performed so far?

Charley Hull has played 12 events this season on the LPGA Tour and has missed just two cuts. However, she also has only two top-10 finishes so far. Last week, she finished as runner-up at the AIG Women's Open, posting her best result of the season.

Hull is currently 25th in the Race to CME Globe standings and will be looking to push herself up in the remaining season.

Here's a look at Charley Hull's performance in the LPGA 2025 season:

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands : T19, -8 (68-72-66-70)

: T19, -8 (68-72-66-70) HSBC Women's World Championship : T4, -7 (69-70-68-74)

: T4, -7 (69-70-68-74) Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass : T11, -17 (63-69-68-71)

: T11, -17 (63-69-68-71) The Chevron Championship : Missed Cut, +4 (75-73)

: Missed Cut, +4 (75-73) Black Desert Championship : T40, -8 (70-70-70-70)

: T40, -8 (70-70-70-70) MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba : T32, +1 (72-75-70-72

: T32, +1 (72-75-70-72 U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally : T12, -1 (72-73-71-71)

: T12, -1 (72-73-71-71) KPMG Women's PGA Championship : T12, +5 (78-69-73-73)

: T12, +5 (78-69-73-73) The Amundi Evian Championship : Withdrawn, E (46): --

: Withdrawn, E (46): -- ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open : T21, -5 (71-73-68-71)

: T21, -5 (71-73-68-71) AIG Women's Open: T2, -9 (73-71-66-69)

