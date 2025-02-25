Why was the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Open Qualifier suspended? Real reason and resumption time explored

On Monday, February 24, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Open Qualifier was suspended due to unfavorable weather conditions. While most groups had completed their rounds, the final group had five holes remaining.

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Open's Monday Qualifier featured 108 players competing for four spots. However, play could not be completed on Monday as the weather became unplayable by the evening.

The PGA Tour took to X to announce that play will resume on Tuesday, February 25, at 8:30 am ET.

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Open Qualifier leaderboard explored

Patrick Sheehan fired a 4-under 68 on Monday to take the top spot at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Open Qualifier. While most of the players in contention have finished their rounds, Bo Hoag, currently tied for third at 5-under, is through nine holes and has a real chance to surpass Sheehan.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Open Qualifier (the bold ones are currently in contention):

1. Patrick Sheehan (F): -8

2. Cristian DiMarco (F): -6

T3. Joey Garber (F): -5

T3. Blake Dyer (F): -5

T3. Maxwell Moldovan (F): -5

T3. David Hearn (F): -5

T3. Bo Hoag (9): -5

T8. Jim Herman (F): -4

T8. Chase Hanna (F): -4

T8. Philip Knowles (F): -4

T8. J.J. Grey (F): -4

T8. Robert Garrigus (F): -4

T8. Blair Bursey (F): -4

T8. Dawson Jones (F): -4

T8. Todd Demsey (F): -4

T8. Blake McShea (F): -4

T8. Jonas Blixt (F): -4

T8. Harrison Shih (F): -4

T8. George McNeill (F): -4

T8. Dylan Wu (9): -4

T21. Sudarshan Yellamaraju (F): -3

T21. Derek Hitchner (F): -3

T21. Angelo Giantsopoulos (F): -3

T21. Alex Ronan Fitzpatrick (F): -3

T21. Parker Gillam (F): -3

T21. Tyler Collet (F): -3

T21. Matthew Riedel (9): -3

T28. Garrick Higgo (F): -2

T28. John Augenstein (F): -2

T28. Olin Browne (F): -2

T28. Matthew Nesmith (F): -2

T28. Tommy Kuhl (F): -2

T28. Max Kennedy (9): -2

T28. Ross Steelman (9): -2

T28. Conor McGrath (9): -2

T36. Brett White (F): -1

T36. Carl Yuan (F): -1

T36. Robby Shelton (F): -1

T36. Garrett Johnson (F): -1

T36. Ryan Davis (F): -1

T36. Brett Drewitt (F): -1

T36. Ryan Sullivan (F): -1

T36. David Perkins (F): -1

T36. Bo Van Pelt (9): -1

T36. Hayden Buckley (9): -1

T36. Ethan Cairns (9): -1

T36. Nick Carlson (9): -1

T36. Kevin Tway (9): -1

T36. Danny Walker (9): -1

T36. Charles Huntzinger (9): -1

T36. Tommy Gainey (9): -1

