"Why is it on delay?"; "Show more players!" - Fans call out LIV Golf's latest TV partner for 'poor coverage'

LIV golfers started their second event of the season this week. The tournament started on Friday, February 14, in Australia.

Ad

In 2025, fans can watch LIV tournaments on Fox Sports. Recently, LIV Golf shared a post about their Adelaide event, informing fans to tune in to FS2 to watch the tournament.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, fans in the comments section criticized the coverage, citing poor production by LIV Golf's new broadcasting partner. Some fans expressed disappointment at not seeing more players, and others pointed out the delays.

"Show more players! No Watson, no Bland? What gives?" a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Why is it on a delay? Is this golf league trying to derail professional golf? No way you guys are actually trying to attract new fans," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some more fans expressed their disappointment with the coverage and called them out the broadcasters for not showing the play of Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann and Cam Smith, calling it a "clown broadcast."

"Poor coverage today, so unlike LIV. And what’s up with not covering Niemann very much? He’s the best you got, no one cares about Brook," a fan jotted.

Ad

"somehow liv golf got worse. by taking it of youtube you lost a hell of a lot of viewers . you app is really really bad, why would i watch anything on a big screen tv with this low bitrate," another fan added.

"Y’all haven’t shown Brooks 1 time still and have shown Cam Smith once but you’re showing every DJ shot. Clown broadcast," one more fan added.

Ad

Meanwhile, some were critical of the tape delay.

"LIV is on tape delay?!? What a f***** joke," a fan said.

"Tape delay on a Friday night for your “biggest” event of the year. Incredible. And you guys probably wonder why your ratings are in the toilet," another fan said.

Notably, LIV Golf announced an exclusive broadcasting deal with Fox Sports ahead of the start of the 2025 season. Most of the series' tournaments this season will be available to watch on FS1 while some selected rounds will be available on FS2 and FOX Business Network.

Ad

LIV Golf Adelaide's opening round witnesses an average of 114,000 viewership

Although fans were critical of the LIV Golf coverage on the Fox Sports Network, the opening round of the Adelaide event garnered a significant viewership on Friday, February 14. Per YeahKickKick on X (formerly Twitter), the first round had an average of 114,000 viewers on FS1 between 11:20 pm and 2:15 am.

This is a significant increase from LIV Golf's season-opening tournament in Riyadh last week, which had an average of 19,000 viewers.

Ad

Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X account along with a caption saying:

"LIV Golf saw an average of 114,000 viewers for the opening round in Adelaide on FS1 between 11:20 PM and 2:15 AM, per @YeahClickClack (Nielsen data). The boost marks a significant increase from last weekend’s average of 19,000 for the season opener in Riyadh."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The LIV Golf Adelaide opening featured some memorable moments, including Patrick Reed's marvelous hole-in-one. The American golfer made an ace on the watering hole on Friday.

Notably, Sam Horsfield was remarkable with his game in the first round of the event. He played a round of 6-under to take the lead.

The second round of the tournament started on Saturday, February 15, and at the time of writing, Horsfield is in the lead with a total of 9-under in a tie with Carlos Ortiz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback