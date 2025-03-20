Why was the DP World Tour Singapore Classic 2025 start moved? Real reason and new schedule explored

The opening round of the 2025 DP World Tour's Singapore Classic was postponed due to inclement weather. The tournament was supposed to start with its first round on Thursday, March 20. However, torrential rain affected the play, and the game moved to start on Friday, March 21.

The tee times for the event will remain the same as they were scheduled for Thursday, but the event will now start on Friday. The second round of the tournament has also been postponed and will now take place on Saturday, March 22.

The DP World Tour shared the update about the delayed start of the Singapore Classic on its X (formerly Twitter) account along with the caption saying:

"Due to persistent inclement weather, round one of the Porsche Singapore Classic will not commence today and will take place on Friday 21st, with tee times remaining as originally published."

The Porsche Singapore Classic will be taking place at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, featuring some big names on the DP World Tour. Richie Ramsay, Jayden Schaper, Alex Fitzpatrick, and Jeff Winther will tee off this week.

When will the game start on Friday at the DP World Tour's Porsche Singapore Classic?

The tournament on Friday is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. ET, with Ricardo Gouveia, Conor Purcell, and Zihao Jin starting the game on the first tee hole, while Andrea Pavan, Brandon Stone, and Branden Lee will tee off on the 10th hole. Players will tee off in groups of three on the first and 10th holes.

Here are the tee times and pairings for the first round of the 2025 DP World Tour's Singapore Classic (all times in ET):

Tee 1

7:30 AM: Ricardo Gouveia Conor Purcell Zihao Jin

7:40 AM: Matthew Baldwin Edoardo Molinari Todd Clements

7:50 AM: David Micheluzzi Jeong weon Ko Francesco Laporta

8:00 AM: Sanghyun Park Matthew Griffin Marcus Kinhult

8:10 AM: Andrew Wilson Deon Germishuys Ross Fisher

8:20 AM: Grant Forrest Dan Bradbury Wilco Nienaber

8:30 AM: Kazuma Kobori Alexander Knappe Jannik De Bruyn

8:40 AM: Manuel Elvira Joakim Lagergren

8:50 AM: Marco Penge Benjamin Hebert Callum Tarren

9:00 AM: Neil Schietekat Freddy Schott Jak Carter

9:10 AM: Joel Girrbach Matthias Schwab Troy Merritt

12:10 PM: Nacho Elvira Jason Scrivener Dale Whitnell

12:20 PM: Brandon Robinson Thompson Matthew Jordan Gavin Green

12:30 PM: Romain Langasque Ewen Ferguson Yuto Katsuragawa

12:40 PM: Robert Macintyre John Parry Haotong Li

12:50 PM 1 Tom Mckibbin Ockie Strydom Alejandro Del Rey

1:00 PM: Ryggs Johnston Ugo Coussaud Julien Guerrier

1:10 PM: Bernd Wiesberger Rafa Cabrera Bello Nicolas Colsaerts

1:20 PM: Dylan Frittelli Richard Sterne Maximilian Kieffer

1:30 PM: Seungyul Noh Alex Fitzpatrick Daniel Brown

1:40 PM: Jordan Gumberg Casey Jarvis Jeff Winther

1:50 PM: Natipong Srithong Julien Brun Martin Couvra

Tee 10

7:35 AM: Andrea Pavan Brandon Stone Brayden Lee

7:45 AM: Robin Williams Lucas Bjerregaard Fabrizio Zanotti

7:55 AM: Kiradech Aphibarnrat Daniel Hillier Pablo Larrazábal

8:05 AM: Calum Hill Paul Casey Keita Nakajima

8:15 AM: Jimmy Walker Jordan Smith Jorge Campillo

8:25 AM: Wenyi Ding Marcel Siem Sam Bairstow

8:35 AM: Tom Vaillant Joost Luiten Dan Erickson

8:45 AM: Benjamin Follett-Smith David Ravetto Frederic Lacroix

8:55 AM: Richard Mansell Brett Coletta Daniel Gavins

9:05 AM: Callum Shinkwin Marcus Armitage Mikael Lindberg

9:15 AM: Jack Senior Nathan Kimsey Brandon Wu

12:15 PM : Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Andy Sullivan Thomas Aiken

12:25 PM : Shubhankar Sharma Louis Albertse Shinichi Mizuno

12:35 PM : Cameron John Adrien Saddier Yannik Paul

12:45 PM : Darius Van Driel Joe Dean Zander Lombard

12:55 PM: Jayden Schaper Richie Ramsay Guido Migliozzi

1:05 PM: Veer Ahlawat Marcel Schneider Ivan Cantero

1:15 PM: Tapio Pulkkanen Kristoffer Reitan Oliver Lindell

1:25 PM: Jens Dantorp Ryan Van Velzen Daniel Gale

1:35 PM: Yechun Carl Yuan Alexander Levy Björn Åkesson

1:45 PM: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Angel Ayora MK Kim

1:55 PM: Pierre Pineau Joel Moscatel Hamish Brown

