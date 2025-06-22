Why did Eric Cole withdraw ahead of Round 4 of the 2025 Travelers Championship?

Eric Cole's campaign in the 2025 Travelers Championship has taken a dramatic turn. Following an outstanding showing in the tournament's opening three rounds, the 37-year-old golfer has opted to withdraw from the final day. The PGA Tour recently informed fans about this via their X page.

The PGA Tour announced in a post that Cole is suffering from an illness and has withdrawn his name from round 4. Cole had a good score of 6 under par after three rounds of the tournament before withdrawing his name. The X post read:

"Eric Cole is a WD with illness ahead of the final round of the Travelers Championship."

In terms of his tournament thus far, Cole began with a successful round of 68, which was 2 shots under par. He had a roller-coaster round that included four bogeys and six birdies. Following that, Cole's second round was outstanding, as he finished with a total score of 67, three under par.

Eric Cole finished his second round with four birdies and one bogey. The American golfer's third round was a bit of a step back, as he finished with a total score of 69, which is one under par. In this round, he had three bogeys and four birdies. After withdrawing his name from this tournament, Cole has become the third golfer to do so after Jordan Spieth and Si Woo Kim.

How has Eric Cole’s 2025 season been so far?

Eric Cole is still hunting for his first win of the season. He has been a constant participant all year, making 22 starts so far. He has had a lot of ups and downs with his participation, even missing the cut in a few of them. Cole's best result was in the Sony Hawaii Open, where he finished fifth with a total score of 266, 14 under par.

Talking about his rest of the season, here’s a look at it:

Jan 1–5: The Sentry (Kapalua Resort - Plantation Course)

• Position: 52

• Score: 283 (-9)

Jan 9–12: Sony Open in Hawaii (Waialae Country Club)

• Position: 5

• Score: 266 (-14)

Jan 16–19: The American Express (Pete Dye Stadium Course)

• Position: T68

• Score: 281 (-7)

Jan 22–25: Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines - South Course)

• Position: T68

• Score: 297 (+9)

Jan 30–Feb 2: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links)

• Position: T22

• Score: 278 (-10)

Feb 6–9: WM Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course)

• Result: Missed Cut

• Score: 147 (+5)

Feb 13–16: The Genesis Invitational (Torrey Pines - South Course)

• Result: Missed Cut

• Score: 149 (+5)

Feb 27–Mar 2: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (PGA National - The Champion)

• Result: Missed Cut

• Score: 141 (-1)

Mar 6–9: Arnold Palmer Invitational (Bay Hill Club & Lodge)

• Position: T50

• Score: 295 (+7)

Mar 13–17: THE PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course)

• Result: Missed Cut

• Score: 148 (+4)

Mar 20–23: Valspar Championship (Innisbrook - Copperhead Course)

• Position: T12

• Score: 279 (-5)

Mar 27–30: Texas Children’s Houston Open (Memorial Park GC)

• Position: T15

• Score: 269 (-11)

Apr 3–6: Valero Texas Open (TPC San Antonio - Oaks Course)

• Position: T26

• Score: 287 (-1)

Apr 17–20: RBC Heritage (Harbour Town Golf Links)

• Position: T18

• Score: 275 (-9)

Apr 24–27: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (TPC Louisiana)

• Result: Missed Cut

• Score: 141 (-3)

May 1–4: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (TPC Craig Ranch)

• Position: T5

• Score: 267 (-17)

May 8–11: Truist Championship (Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Course)

• Position: T34

• Score: 276 (-4)

May 15–18: PGA Championship (Quail Hollow Club)

• Position: T41

• Score: 286 (+2)

May 22–25: Charles Schwab Challenge (Colonial Country Club)

• Position: T28

• Score: 277 (-3)

May 29–Jun 1: the Memorial Tournament (Muirfield Village GC)

• Position: T44

• Score: 296 (+8)

Jun 5–8: RBC Canadian Open (TPC Toronto - Osprey Valley North)

• Result: Missed Cut

• Score: 144 (+4)

Jun 12–15: U.S. Open (Oakmont Country Club)

• Result: Missed Cut

• Score: 152 (+12)

Jun 19–22: Travelers Championship (TPC River Highlands)

• Result: Withdrawn

• Score: 204 (-6 after 3 rounds)

