Why is the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 starting on Wednesday? Schedule and more explored

The Farmers Insurance Open is set to begin on Wednesday, January 24, at the Torrey Pines Golf Club. Unlike the regular PGA Tour events, this week's event will begin a day earlier than usual on Thursday and end by Saturday evening. This has not been the case in history, and the decision to schedule it from Wednesday to Saturday was taken only a few years ago.

In 2021, a few months before the start of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, it was decided to schedule the event a day earlier moving forward. This was done to avoid conflict with the NFL games, especially on Sunday, which dominate the ratings in the US. As per the Sports Business Journal's report, 96 of the 100 most-watched sports events in the US were NFL matches. The Masters was the most-watched golf event, and it ranked 131st.

In the last two years, the Torrey Pines Golf Club event has clashed with the NFL's championship weekend. To avoid this, it was decided to pull the golf event a day earlier. CBS, one of the broadcasters of this week's event, will also televise the American Football Conference (AFC) final.

Not only the PGA Tour but even LIV Golf is adopting the same strategy as the Las Vegas event, scheduled from Thursday to Saturday, to avoid clashing with the NFL Super Bowl, set to take place at Allegiant Stadium.

Here's the schedule for the Farmers Insurance Open:

Wednesday, January 24

Round 1: 3–7 pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Thursday, January 25

Round 2: 3–7 pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday, January 26

Round 3: 3-5 pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 5-8 pm (CBS)

Saturday, January 27

Round 4: 2-4 pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 4-8 pm (CBS)

Who were the past winners at the Farmers Insurance Open?

Here are all the winners of the Farmers Insurance Open over the years:

2023: Max Homa

2022: Luke List

2021: Patrick Reed

2020: Marc Leishman

2019: Justin Rose

2018: Jason Day

2017: Jon Rahm

2016: Brandt Snedeker

2015: Jason Day

2014: Scott Stallings

2013: Tiger Woods

2012: Brandt Snedeker

2011: Bubba Watson

2010: Ben Crane

2009: Nick Watney

2008: Tiger Woods

2007: Tiger Woods

2006: Tiger Woods

2005: Tiger Woods

2004: John Daly

2003: Tiger Woods

2002: José María Olazábal

2001: Phil Mickelson

2000: Phil Mickelson

1999: Tiger Woods

1998: Scott Simpson

1997: Mark O'Meara

1996: Davis Love III

1995: Peter Jacobsen

1994: Craig Stadler

1993: Phil Mickelson

1992: Steve Pate

1991: Jay Don Blake

1990: Dan Forsman

1989: Greg Twiggs

1988: Steve Pate

1987: George Burns

1986: Bob Tway

1985: Woody Blackburn

1984: Gary Koch

1983: Gary Hallberg

1982: Johnny Miller

1981: Bruce Lietzke

1980: Tom Watson

1979: Fuzzy Zoeller

1978: Jay Haas

1977: Tom Watson

1976: J. C. Snead

1975: J. C. Snead

1974: Bobby Nichols

1973: Bob Dickson

1972: Paul Harney

1971: George Archer

1970: Pete Brown

1969: Jack Nicklaus

1968: Tom Weiskopf

1967: Bob Goalby

1966: Billy Casper

1965: Wes Ellis

1964: Art Wall Jr.

1963: Gary Player

1962: Tommy Jacobs

1961: Arnold Palmer

1960: Mike Souchak

1959: Marty Furgol

1957: Arnold Palmer

1956: Bob Rosburg

1955: Tommy Bolt

1954: Gene Littler

1953: Tommy Bolt

1952: Ted Kroll