Why is Gary Woodland undergoing brain surgery? Real reason explored

2019 US Open Champion Gary Woodland recently announced that he would be undergoing brain surgery soon. He will have a brain surgery on September 18 to remove a lesion on his brain. The 39-year-old shared updates on his health on social media platforms.

Gary Woodland said that recently doctors found a lesion on his brain. To remove it was the best course of action for his health. His surgery would be on September 18, after consulting multiple specialists and his family. He thanked his followers for their support. His Twitter post read:

“I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication. After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action. I’m in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone.”

Needless to say, golfers, fans, experts and everyone else wished him the best and would be keeping him in their prayers.

Gary Woodland's career on the PGA Tour

Gary Woodland turned pro in 2007, after which he started competing on th Korn Ferry Tour. In 2009 he joined the PGA Tour. However, he struggled to perform well for the next two years, with a shoulder injury plauging him as well.

It was in March 2011 that Woodland finally won his first tournament on the PGA Tour. He beat Webb Simpson to take victory at the Transitions Classic by one stroke. In November of 2011 Woodland won the Omega Mission Hills World Cup with Matt Kuchar.

Woodland did not win another tournament for six years. In 2018 however, he made an impressive comeback to win the WM Phoenix Open in a sudden death playoff against Chez Reavie. This also moved him up to fifth in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Woodland's shining moment came at the 2019 US Open. He led the field going into the final round of the tournament. Later, he went on to became only the fourth US Open Champion who was double digits under par, finishing with a final score of 13 under par 271.

Needless to say, Gary Woodland made his mark on the golf world all the way till the most recent 2022-23 PGA Tour season.