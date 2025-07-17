Why did Grant Horvat withdraw from PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship? Real reason explored

Golf influencer Grant Horvat was invited to play at the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship. The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 17 to 20 at the Tahoe Mountain Club.

Ad

However, Horvat declined the offer, citing the rules and regulations of the event as his reason, which do not allow him to film his game. On July 15, he shared a message on X with the reason for not playing. He was hopeful to compete on the Tour in the future. He wrote:

"Unfortunately I will not be playing in a PGA Tour event. The rules and regulations around PGA Tour tournament play will not allow us to film. The only reason I was in the position to receive an invitation like this is because of YouTube and you all watching the videos, so if I’m going to play, we want film it.

Ad

Trending

"I am hopeful that this won’t always be the case. I would be honored to play in a PGA Tour event and bring you all along in the future. Huge thank you to the Barracuda for the invite and belief in YouTube golf," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The LIV Golf League reacted to Grant’s post about not playing in the PGA Tour event, writing:

"@GrantHorvatGolf See you in Chicago. Can’t wait!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grant Horvat had earlier this year played at the Creator Classic, a PGA Tour event for the golf influencers. He often collaborates with professional golfers on YouTube and has started a 2v2 series with Phil Mickelson on his channel.

The Barracuda Championship is a regular PGA Tour event, which will take place in parallel with The Open Championship.

PGA Tour pro shares his verdict on Grant Horvat not playing at the Barracuda Championship

PGA Tour golfer Michael Kim reacted to Grant Horvat’s decision not to play in the Barracuda Championship by sharing a post on X. He penned down a long message sharing his opinion on the matter. He wrote:

Ad

"barracuda’s right to offer and his right to decline. I see both sides. Tour worried about their contracts, Grant wants to make content out of it. If all Grant wanted was one person outside the ropes to film some stuff and posted at a later date? I don’t see the big problem in that but there are contracts and lawyers for a reason. Either way, I don’t see a big deal either way."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Grant Horvat reshared it on his X account. Meanwhile, ahead of the Open Championship, Horvat has played at the Open Championship venue and released a video about his outing on his YouTube channel, which has accumulated around 1.4 million views so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More