Why did Harris English flee PGA Championship venue while leading Scottie Scheffler? Real reason explored

Despite leading eventual winner Scottie Scheffler, Harris English finished his fourth and final round and left the PGA Championship. He shot six under in his final round but didn't bother staying to watch and see if that would hold up.
Instead, he spoke with the media and then left Quail Hollow. He did not, at least not live at the venue, witness Scheffler's third career Major at the cost of English's own performance.
English said after his round via ASAP Sports:
"I've got a flight I'm catching at 5:00. Two guys will probably not be very happy with me if I didn't show up. That back nine, you can make a lot of birdies, kind of starting with birdie 10, 12. There's a lot of birdies out there. I mean, the best player in the world is even through 3. I don't see him slipping a whole lot."
Ultimately, English didn't see much reason to stick around with his scoreline because he knew it wouldn't hold against Scheffler. Some others, Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley, ended up tying English for second as well.
He added:
"I see myself catching my flight. If we have to turn that thing around, we can do it."
The flight did not need to be turned around, however, as Scheffler put on an excellent show to win his first Wanamaker Trophy.
Harris English reflects on stellar final round at PGA Championship
Harris English enjoyed a quality day to cap off the PGA Championship on Sunday. He had a T2 finish, the best performance he has had in a Major in his career.
English admitted that after starting back by so much, he wasn't expecting to come in and win it all on Sunday. But he also acknowledged that it is nice to play well in the final round of a Major.
English said via ASAP Sports:
"I kind of pride myself on playing my best golf on a Sunday when it matters the most, when it's the hardest pins, when it's the toughest conditions, when it's the most pressure. I pride myself in playing well on Sundays."
He added:
"I wouldn't say I played a lot better than I did the previous days, I just made more putts and got the ball in the hole."
Some issues prevented Harris English from playing in the other three rounds, but he's proud of the way he continued and ended on an incredibly high note. No one, not even Scheffler, outscored English on Sunday.