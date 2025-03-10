"Why isn’t Tiger Woods featured?"; "That's good TV" - Fans react to The Players' two super groups ft. Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas

The Players Championship is just around the corner, and two super groups featuring Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas have been announced to build excitement for the tournament. However, fans online had mixed reactions to the pairings of the special groups.

The Players Championship 2025 is scheduled to take place from Thursday, March 13 to Sunday, March 16 at TPC Sawgrass. The event will feature 14 players competing for a $25 million purse.

On Sunday, the PGA Tour announced the top-ranked stars Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele in one group, while popular names like Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg, and Hideki Matsuyama are in the second group.

Fans online had mixed reactions to the announced pairings. While many expressed excitement, some were not happy with Justin Thomas’s name being in the special group.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Why isn’t Tiger featured? 😂" one fan wrote.

"That’s good tv baby!" another fan posted.

"1 super group and a very good group," another fan wrote.

"Biggest, best tour in the world is flexing its star power in the first 2 rounds at The Players. FYI, for the LIV groupies, a cut is a trimming of the field after 2 rounds and the final 2 rds are then completed for the championship," one fan commented.

"“Super groups”? Will Corey Connor or Russel Henley be in one? They certainly deserve it way more than Justin Thomas. JT has done nothing for 3 years," this fan opined.

"Large walking galleries following specific players, such as Tiger, used to prevent this from being safe, or even possible. This signals light ticket sales to me," another fan remarked.

The Players Championship field explored

Here's a look at the players in action at the Players Championship 2025:

Ludvig Aberg

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Chris Gotterup

Harry Hall

Joe Highsmith

Billy Horschel

Stephan Jaeger

Patton Kizzire

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Aaron Rai

Davis Riley

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Yu

Justin Thomas

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Gary Woodland

Collin Morikawa

Brian Harman

Viktor Hovland

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

Kurt Kitayama

Sahith Theegala

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Byeong Hun An

Tony Finau

Chris Kirk

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Denny McCarthy

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Cameron Young

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Eric Cole

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

Seamus Power

Ben Griffin

Tom Kim

Lucas Glover

Justin Rose

Mark Hubbard

Jake Knapp

Min Woo Lee

Beau Hossler

Taylor Moore

Andrew Novak

Justin Lower

Erik van Rooyen

Doug Ghim

Lee Hodges

Keith Mitchell

Emiliano Grillo

Jordan Spieth

Patrick Fishburn

Victor Perez

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Adam Svensson

Carson Young

Luke List

Sam Stevens

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

J.J. Spaun

David Lipsky

Adam Schenk

Ben Kohles

Daniel Berger

Rickie Fowler

C.T. Pan

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

K.H. Lee

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Nicolai Højgaard

Matt Kuchar

Brice Garnett

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Ryan Fox

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Laurie Canter

Rasmus Højgaard

Aldrich Potgieter

Isaiah Salinda

Kris Ventura

Max McGreevy

Ryan Gerard

Lanto Griffin

Hayden Springer

Jackson Suber

Kevin Roy

Jesper Svensson

Will Gordon

Camilo Villegas

Will Chandler

Alejandro Tosti

Frankie Capan III

Trey Mullinax

Bud Cauley

