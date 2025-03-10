"Why isn’t Tiger Woods featured?"; "That's good TV" - Fans react to The Players' two super groups ft. Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas

The Players Championship is just around the corner, and two super groups featuring Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas have been announced to build excitement for the tournament. However, fans online had mixed reactions to the pairings of the special groups.
The Players Championship 2025 is scheduled to take place from Thursday, March 13 to Sunday, March 16 at TPC Sawgrass. The event will feature 14 players competing for a $25 million purse.
On Sunday, the PGA Tour announced the top-ranked stars Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele in one group, while popular names like Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg, and Hideki Matsuyama are in the second group.
Fans online had mixed reactions to the announced pairings. While many expressed excitement, some were not happy with Justin Thomas’s name being in the special group.
Here's a look at some reactions:
"Why isn’t Tiger featured? 😂" one fan wrote.
"That’s good tv baby!" another fan posted.
"1 super group and a very good group," another fan wrote.
"Biggest, best tour in the world is flexing its star power in the first 2 rounds at The Players. FYI, for the LIV groupies, a cut is a trimming of the field after 2 rounds and the final 2 rds are then completed for the championship," one fan commented.
"“Super groups”? Will Corey Connor or Russel Henley be in one? They certainly deserve it way more than Justin Thomas. JT has done nothing for 3 years," this fan opined.
"Large walking galleries following specific players, such as Tiger, used to prevent this from being safe, or even possible. This signals light ticket sales to me," another fan remarked.
The Players Championship field explored
Here's a look at the players in action at the Players Championship 2025:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Chris Gotterup
- Harry Hall
- Joe Highsmith
- Billy Horschel
- Stephan Jaeger
- Patton Kizzire
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Aaron Rai
- Davis Riley
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kevin Yu
- Justin Thomas
- Wyndham Clark
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Gary Woodland
- Collin Morikawa
- Brian Harman
- Viktor Hovland
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sam Burns
- Kurt Kitayama
- Sahith Theegala
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Byeong Hun An
- Tony Finau
- Chris Kirk
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Denny McCarthy
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Cameron Young
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Eric Cole
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Patrick Rodgers
- Seamus Power
- Ben Griffin
- Tom Kim
- Lucas Glover
- Justin Rose
- Mark Hubbard
- Jake Knapp
- Min Woo Lee
- Beau Hossler
- Taylor Moore
- Andrew Novak
- Justin Lower
- Erik van Rooyen
- Doug Ghim
- Lee Hodges
- Keith Mitchell
- Emiliano Grillo
- Jordan Spieth
- Patrick Fishburn
- Victor Perez
- Andrew Putnam
- Rico Hoey
- Adam Svensson
- Carson Young
- Luke List
- Sam Stevens
- Charley Hoffman
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chandler Phillips
- Matti Schmid
- J.J. Spaun
- David Lipsky
- Adam Schenk
- Ben Kohles
- Daniel Berger
- Rickie Fowler
- C.T. Pan
- Vince Whaley
- Michael Kim
- K.H. Lee
- Mac Meissner
- Greyson Sigg
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Matt Kuchar
- Brice Garnett
- Chan Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Nate Lashley
- Ryan Fox
- Henrik Norlander
- Alex Smalley
- David Skinns
- Sami Valimaki
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
- Laurie Canter
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Isaiah Salinda
- Kris Ventura
- Max McGreevy
- Ryan Gerard
- Lanto Griffin
- Hayden Springer
- Jackson Suber
- Kevin Roy
- Jesper Svensson
- Will Gordon
- Camilo Villegas
- Will Chandler
- Alejandro Tosti
- Frankie Capan III
- Trey Mullinax
- Bud Cauley