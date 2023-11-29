Why is Jay Monahan out as Commissioner of the PGA Tour? Exploring reports and rumors

While there is no official confirmation, Jay Monahan is reportedly set to bow out as PGA Tour Commissioner after a seven-year-long tenure that turned out to be a little controversial in recent years.

Golf journalist Bob Ball has claimed that Monahan will be relieved of PGA Tour Commissioner duties once the fate of the Tour's framework agreement with PIF gets finalized.

For the uninitiated, the deadline for finalizing the framework agreement is by the end of this year, which can be extended if both factions agree. On Tuesday, Ball wrote a lengthy post on X (formerly called Twitter), stating that Monahan's time was up as PGA Tour chief, and it was just a matter of time.

He wrote:

"According to sources at the highest levels of golf, he’s [Monahan] finished as PGA Tour Commissioner as soon as the Framework Agreement is executed (or not)"

Ball said Monahan had lost the trust of stakeholders, including members, and emphasized that it was not possible for a leader to survive without trust. He added that the Tour chief had upset three significant groups amid the PGA-LIV row. The first group consisted of players who chose to join the Saudi-backed circuit.

Ball stated that Monahan spread the narrative that the defected players were supporting human rights violations by the Saudi Kingdom, and he went on to involve 9/11 victims in this mess too. Additionally, he highlighted that Monahan had launched a vicious campaign against Phil Mickelson through media and PR tactics.

Ball called out Monahan's hypocrisy, pointing out that just a year before LIV's inception, he was trying to negotiate with Saudis to invest in the European Tour.

He wrote:

"But secretly, in one of the vilest and most scum-worthy ironies, Monahan did all of this when just a year earlier, he was included in a series of emails (exposed in court filings by @DesertDufferLLG) trying to get the Saudis to bail out the DP World Tour. Yes, getting investment from the very people he was now trashing."

The second group that Ball mentioned comprised PGA Tour members and employees. He claimed that Monahan had threatened players, stating that they would be subject to sanctions such as monetary fines and other types of bans if they chose to participate in LIV Golf. Further, Monahan warned them about the potential loss of Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

"Many PGA players gave up big paydays from LIV and he cost them fortunes," he wrote.

He added that, while engaging in these actions, Monahan himself attempted to secretly negotiate with PIF, all the while keeping the players and employees in the dark. This resulted in both players and employees losing trust in the tour commissioner. The frustration was evident in players like Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele's press interactions after the deal announcement.

"Remember, the PGA Tour is a trade organization that’s supposed to represent those players’ best interests," Ball continued. "Employees at the Tour are disillusioned as well and morale is low. Reports say communication in the organization is dysfunctional."

As per Bob Ball, the third significant group consisted of broadcasters, vendors, and suppliers who had contracts with the American Tour. He claimed that Monahan took advantage of the Tour's relations with them to prevent the Saudi-backed circuit from securing telecast or sponsorship deals.

Ball added that, with LIV-associated players not receiving OWGR points, some lower-ranked players were able to break into the top 30. This situation forced broadcasters to pay higher revenue to the PGA Tour, despite the event fields not being as strong as portrayed.

"This can’t be sitting well with the networks," ball stated and they are likely not happy. Embarrassingly, the Golf Channel has been ignoring LIV golf and should have been reporting more robustly and airing the results and highlights of LIV but were leveraged as part of the anti-LIV PR campaign."

Ball concluded that if the merger were to happen, stakeholders would never trust the Tour again as long as Monahan remained at the helm. He further stated that Monahan was leading the tour only because there was a shortage of successors at the moment, and he added that this situation was bound to change soon.

When will the PGA Tour 2024 season start?

The PGA Tour's new season will begin in January with The Sentry and Sony Open in Hawaii. These two events will mark the beginning of the FedEx Cup 2024 season, where all the players with zero points will kick off their race to the FedEx Cup.