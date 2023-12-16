Why is John Daly relying on $750 iron set at the 2023 PNC Championship? Golfer’s WITB explored

John Daly is set to compete at the 2023 PNC Championship with his son, John Daly II, in a quest to lift the trophy for the second time in three years.

Daly will once again appear in his patented Hooters bag with a variety of clubs. While his bag includes a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond 9-degree driver and Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond 15-degree 3-wood, what's caught everyone's attention are Sub 70’s 659 CB irons. The Sub 70 clubs cost $750 and have gotten Daly's appreciation as he clarified that they are not sponsoring him.

Earlier this summer, Daly's fellow PGA Tour Champions player Tommy Armour III had suggested the golfer go for the 659 CB irons and TAIII wedges. Armour III is in partnership with the company and has also assisted them in designing TAIII wedges.

He was quoted as saying via Golf WRX:

"I don’t have a deal with Sub 70 or anything, there’s no money involved. I just like what they do, and the clubs are great.”

The next in the bag are the TAIII milled forged wedges, costing $135 per piece. Here's a complete look at his equipment at the 2023 PNC Championship:

Driver:

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees) with Newton Motion 6-dot shaft

3-Wood:

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (15 degrees) with Newton Motion 4-dot shaft

Hybrids:

Ping G430 (17, 19, 22, and 26 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shaft

Irons:

Sub 70 659 CB irons (6-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shaft

Wedges:

Sub 70 TAIII (50, 54, and 60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft

Putter:

Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Rossie

Grip:

SuperStroke Zynergy Tour 2.0

Club Grips:

SuperStroke custom

When will John Daly and John Daly II tee off at the 2023 PNC Championship?

John Daly and his son, John Daly II, will tee off at 8:22 a.m. ET in the Saturday round of the 2023 PNC Championship. They are paired with Team Duval and will be the last group to tee off from the tenth hole.

Last year, Team Daly finished as joint runners-up, falling two strokes short of Vijay Singh and Qass Singh. In the previous year, they had won at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club, beating Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods by a single stroke. It will be interesting to see if they continue to maintain their consistency at the event.

The PNC Championship will be the final event of 2023 and will feature 20 teams competing for the prize money of $1.085 million. Here are all the teams competing this year:

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard (son)

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas (dad)

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods (son)

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman (son)

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh (son)

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino (son)

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara (son)

Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar (son)

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda (dad)

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo (son)

Nick Price and Greg Price (son)

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee (son)

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer (son)

David Duval and Brady Duval (son)

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk (son)

John Daly and John Daly II (son)

Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington (son)

Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen (son)

Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink (son)

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker (daughter)