Why is Jon Rahm missing the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open?

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open is currently being held at the Renaissance Club between July 13 to 16, but Jon Rahm is missing from the otherwise talented field of golfers. From Rory McIlroy to Scottie Scheffler, all the top six golfers in the world are present other than World No. 2 Rahm.

Jon Rahm is not present at the Scottish Open because he is taking a well-deserved break in the run-up to the 2023 Open Championship. The 151st Open is scheduled to be held between July 16 and 23 and will be the fourth and final Major of the year.

Rahm won the 2023 Masters and will look to be the first golfer since Brooks Koepka in 2018 to win two Majors in one year. The Spaniard has been at the top in several tournaments, but his cut at the Travelers Championship saw him in need of a break.

With Rahm looking to target another Major win to seal one of his best golf seasons, it is imperative for him to be well-rested before the big event. He was recently seen teeing it up at Ballybunion, to get in a practice round ahead of the Open.

The tournament will not come without its fair challenge. One hundred and fifty-six of the best golfers in the field will be in attendance at the Open, including the top 10 in the world. Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark, the other major winners of the year, will also be looking to pick up another victory.

Jon Rahm looks to bag his second Major win of the 2023 season

Jon Rahm started his year off strong with a third-place finish at the Phoenix Open. He then went on to win the Genesis Open. He persevered through the 2023 Masters, holding off Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson to pick up the Green Jacket.

Rahm finished T10 at the US Open, and after getting cut from the Travelers Championship will look to end his season on a strong note with a potential win at the Open Championship.

He is one of the favorites to win the tournament along with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and Viktor Hovland. 2022 champion Cameron Smith will also be in the field and one of the favorites to defend his title.

