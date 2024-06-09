Why did Jon Rahm WD from LIV Golf Houston? All you need to know

Jon Rahm pulled out of LIV Golf Houston during the second round on Saturday, June 8, due to an infection on his left foot. Rahm's withdrawal has now made his availability doubtful for next week's US Open.

Rahm was set to play in the second round of LIV Golf Houston after shooting a 3-under 69 in the opener. He was playing on the seventh hole on Friday when he was captured by the camera in serious pain. The commentators revealed that he had a cut on his foot.

Rahm is set to compete in the US Open, which will be played from June 13 to 16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. However, before that, he will hold a pre-event press conference on Tuesday, June 11.

Rahm had a stellar season last year, winning four titles, including the Masters Tournament. He finished in the top 10 in three of the majors, including a T10 finish at the US Open.

However, this year, he has struggled in the past two months. He finished T45 at Augusta National and then missed the cut at the PGA Championship last month.

Since joining LIV Golf, Jon Rahm has been winless. However, he had finished in the top 10 in all his starts until this week and is currently placed second in the season's individual standings.

Who is leading at LIV Golf Houston after Round 2?

Here's the leaderboard for LIV Golf Houston after Friday's round:

T1. David Puig: -10

T1. Paul Casey: -10

T1. Carlos Ortiz: -10

T1. Adrian Meronk: -10

5. Patrick Reed: -9

T6. Matthew Wolff: -8

T6. Joaquín Niemann: -8

T8. Jason Kokrak: -7

T8. Graeme McDowell: -7

T8. Lucas Herbert: -7

T8. Sergio Garcia: -7

T8. Martin Kaymer: -7

T13. Thomas Pieters: -6

T13. Anirban Lahiri: -6

T13. Dustin Johnson: -6

T13. Kevin Na: -6

T17. Cameron Tringale: -5

T17. Bryson DeChambeau: -5

T17. Ian Poulter: -5

T20. Pat Perez: -4

T20. Phil Mickelson: -4

T20. Cameron Smith: -4

T20. Henrik Stenson: -4

T20. Brendan Steele: -4

T20. Tyrrell Hatton: -4

T20. Kieran Vincent: -4

T20. Sebastián Muñoz: -4

T28. Abraham Ancer: -3

T28. Dean Burmester: -3

T28. John Catlin: -3

T28. Lee Westwood: -3

T28. Eugenio Chacarra: -3

T28. Caleb Surratt: -3

T34. Charl Schwartzel: -2

T34. Danny Lee: -2

T34. Brooks Koepka: -2

T34. Kalle Samooja: -2

T34. Matt Jones: -2

T34. Marc Leishman: -2

40. Jinichiro Kozuma: -1

T41. Talor Gooch: E

T41. Harold Varner III: E

T41. Mito Pereira: E

T44. Hudson Swafford: +1

T44. Richard Bland: +1

46. Sam Horsfield: +2

T47. Andy Ogletree: +3

T47. Bubba Watson: +3

T47. Scott Vincent: +3

T50. Peter Uihlein: +5

T50. Anthony Kim: +5

52. Branden Grace: +6