Why has Jon Rahm been wiped off the TGL website? All you need to know

In a shocking turn of events, Jon Rahm's name has been erased from the TGL website. Furthermore, his name is now missing from the league's social media pages and the list of players competing in the inaugural season.

The TGL is a highly anticipated, tech-infused league launched by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's co-founded TMRW Sports. Rahm was one of the first golfers to sign up for the TGL, which starts in January next year.

The TGL released the rules and the league's format on Tuesday, October 31, along with the list of players participating in the inaugural season. Surprisingly, Rahm's name was not to be found on the 24-player roster.

The players finalized for the opening season of the TGL are:

Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Matt Fitzpatrick Max Homa Wyndham Clark Tom Kim Tyrrell Hatton Tommy Fleetwood Cam Young Keegan Bradley Collin Morikawa Rickie Fowler Justin Thomas Sahith Theegala Lucas Glover Shane Lowry Justin Rose Adam Scott Min Woo Lee Billy Horschel Kevin Kisner

The Spaniard's rumored departure from the TGL will be a setback for the league, as he has been in top form and is currently one of the most popular players.

So far, the TGL has announced five out of six teams' names, along with their owners. Here are the five teams announced:

Atlanta Drive GC: Arthur M. Blank of AMB Sports and Entertainment

Arthur M. Blank of AMB Sports and Entertainment Boston Common Golf : John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing)

: John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing) Los Angeles Golf Club : Alexis Ohanian (Angel City FC), Seven Seven Six, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams Antetokounmpo brothers Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West are the limited partners.

: Alexis Ohanian (Angel City FC), Seven Seven Six, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams Antetokounmpo brothers Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West are the limited partners. TGL New York : Steven A. Cohen of Cohen Private Ventures

: Steven A. Cohen of Cohen Private Ventures TGL San Francisco: Marc Lasry's Avenue Sports Fund and Stephen Curry, along with co-investors Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson

So far, Justin Thomas has been signed by Atlanta Drive GC, while Los Angeles Golf Club have signed Collin Morikawa.

How has Jon Rahm performed in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season?

The 28-year-old Spaniard had a memorable 2022–23 season, where he ended up winning four titles on the PGA Tour, including the Masters. He also finished runner-up at the Open Championship. He was part of the winning European squad at the Ryder Cup, too. Currently, he's placed third in the Original World Golf Rankings.

Here's a look at Jon Rahm's performance in the 2022–23 season:

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T4

Hero World Challenge: T8

Sentry Tournament of Champions: 1

The American Express: 1

Farmers Insurance Open: T7

WM Phoenix Open: 3

The Genesis Invitational: 1

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T39

THE PLAYERS Championship: W/D

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

Masters Tournament: 1

RBC Heritage: T15

Mexico Open at Vidanta: 2

PGA Championship: T50

the Memorial Tournament: T16

U.S. Open: T10

Travelers Championship: CUT

The Open Championship: T2

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T37

BMW Championship: T31

TOUR Championship: T18

Ryder Cup: 1