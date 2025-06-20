Why did Jordan Spieth pull out of the Travelers Championship 2025? Reasons explored

Jordan Spieth was forced to pull out of the Travelers Championship 2025 after he could no longer bear the pain in his neck. He played just 12 holes before deciding to withdraw from this week's event.
On Thursday, June 19, Spieth teed off at TPC River Highlands for the final Signature Event of the season. However, he appeared to be in discomfort right from the start and was seen using a massage gun on his neck area. Nevertheless, he continued playing and was 5-over through 12 holes.
On the par-4 12th, Spieth was heard saying he was having trouble finishing his backswing. While he did go on to play his tee shot on the 13th, it proved to be his last of the week. The three-time major champion eventually decided to withdraw for the first time in 297 career starts.
While the thirteen-time PGA Tour winner has had his fair share of struggles with injury, he had never withdrawn in the middle of a round or during an event before this week. Last year, he skipped the latter half of the season after undergoing wrist surgery.
A year prior, Jordan Spieth had injured his wrist but continued playing for nearly a year before deciding to undergo surgery in August last year. The 31-year-old golfer returned to action at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year.
How has Jordan Spieth performed in the 2025 season?
Jordan Spieth has performed decently in the 2025 season since returning from injury. He has missed just two cuts in sixteen starts and posted four top-10 finishes. The fourth-place finishes at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson and WM Phoenix Open have been his best results.
Here's a look at Jordan Spieth's results this PGA Tour season:
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T69, E (70, 72, 79, 67)
- WM Phoenix Open: T4, -16 (68, 65, 67, 68)
- The Genesis Invitational: CUT, +6 (76, 74)
- Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T9, -14 (65, 70, 67, 68)
- The Players Championship: 59, +4 (70, 71, 73, 78)
- Valspar Championship: T28, -2 (74, 69, 67, 72)
- Valero Texas Open: T12, -3 (67, 73, 73, 72)
- Masters Tournament: T14, -3 (73, 73, 69, 70)
- RBC Heritage: T18, -9 (67, 70, 69, 69)
- THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 4, -19 (69, 67, 67, 62)
- Truist Championship: T34, -4 (70, 68, 68, 70)
- PGA Championship: CUT, +2 (76, 68)
- Charles Schwab Challenge: T36, -2 (69, 71, 67, 71)
- The Memorial Tournament: T7, -1 (72, 69, 72, 74)
- U.S. Open: T23, +8 (70, 75, 71, 72)