“Why judge and hate what you can’t control?” – LPGA’s Jenny Shin gives a fresh take on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate

LPGA player Jenny Shin recently shared her take on the ongoing debate between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The Saudi Circuit has divided fans and players alike since its inception.

Shin took to her social media account to share her take on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate. The LPGA Tour golfer admitted that she watches both golf series before mentioning that people have their own opinions. However, Shin believed if someone loves golf, they would watch the game regardless of the series.

"I watch both PGA and LIV. Only because there are players I enjoy watching on both tours. Why judge and hate what you can’t control? What they decide to do with their life isn’t important. If you like golf, you’ll watch it, regardless," Jenny Shin wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

She also opened up about people's opinions about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Shin spoke about Scottie Scheffler, who recently won the fourth tournament of the season at the RBC Heritage, stating that some people believed it was boring as it had no drama. She contrasted this with others calling LIV Golf unprofessional, considering its limited 54-hole gameplay with no cutline.

"Some told me last week that Scottie dominating is boring because there isn’t enough drama, but LIV is not professional because there’s too much drama. I love golf. I don’t like what money has done to certain things in this world but it is what it is, it is out of our control. Just watch who you want to watch! It will all work out in the end somehow," Jenny Shin added.

It is important to note that last year, the PGA Tour decided to sign a framework agreement with LIV Golf. However, their deal has not been finalized so far, and the Tour and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund are still in negotiations.

Ian Poulter supports Jenny Shin's take on LIV Golf-PGA Tour debate

English golfer Ian Poulter supported Jenny Shin's take on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf debate. He jumped into the comments section of Shin's tweet and exhibited his support by writing:

"Amen..."

Poulter currently plays on LIV Golf. He was one of the top-ranked players to join the Saudi Circuit when it started in 2022 and has played in three seasons on LIV Golf.

In 2024, Poulter started his campaign on the Saudi Circuit at the Mayokova event in February 2024 and finished in 31st position with an even-par score. He had also played in Las Vegas, Jeddah, Hong Kong, Miami, and then in Adelaide. His best finish this season was at the Hong Kong event when he finished 12th.

Poulter will next tee off at the LIV Golf Singapore event, scheduled to take place from May 3 to 5 at the Sentosa Golf Club.