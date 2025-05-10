Why did Justin Rose withdraw ahead of Truist Championship round 3? Real reason explored

Justin Rose withdrew from the ongoing Truist Championship due to illness. Rose was a part of the limited field at the Philadelphia Cricket Club but the golfer had to back out before the third round. The incident was first reported by the PGA Tour Communications X page.

They shared the information on Saturday and wrote on X:

“Justin Rose WD prior to the start of the third round of the Truist Championship (illness).”

Later, Rose reshared the post on X and added further information about it. He wrote:

“After becoming progressively ill over the past few days, I have made the unfortunate decision to withdraw from the @TruistChamp I am not in a state to complete, and it’s best for me to focus on a quick recovery prior to next week. Thanks to all the fans in Philly for the love this week. It’s a special place to me and I’m sorry it wasn’t a better week!”

Rose fired a 70 on the opening round of the Truist Championship with one birdie on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the second round, Rose fired 77 with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

Currently, Keith Mitchell is leading the tournament with 12 under and Shane Lowry sits in second place with 11 under. Sepp Straka occupied the third place with 10 under and Rory McIlroy tied for the fourth place with 7 under.

How did Justin Rose perform in the 2025 season?

Before the Truist Championship, Justin Rose played in eight tournaments and had a total of three top 10 finishes in 2025, including a T3 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with 18 under and a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with 5 under. His best finish in 2025 was a T2 at the Masters Tournament with 11 under. Here's the list of all Rose's performances for the 2025 season:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut, 69-80, 149 (+5)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T3, 65-69-68-68, 270 (-18)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course) Missed cut, 75-74, 149 (+5)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T8, 70-73-71-69, 283 (-5)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): Missed cut, 71-73, 144 (E)

Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): T47, 72-69-74-76, 291 (+3)

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National course: T2, 65-71-75-66-4, 277 (-11)

RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T42, 67-72-68-72, 279 (-5)

Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course): Withdrawn, 70-77, 147 (+7)

