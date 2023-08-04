Why did Justin Thomas ditch the counterbalanced putter after just one week? Real reason explored

After struggling to find form throughout the season, Justin Thomas was seen using the Scotty Cameron prototype Phantom X9 putter with a 38-inch counterbalanced shaft. However, the experiment hardly lasted for 36 holes as he returned to his old, trusted putter at the Wyndham Championship.

Thomas was seen using the old Scotty Cameron X5 Tour Circle T with a 34.5-inch shaft during the first round of the Wyndham Championship. He posted an even-par 70 on Thursday, August 3, at Sedgefield.

Post-first round, the two-time major champion explained why he returned to his old putter.

He said:

"I putted with it [Scotty Cameron X5 Tour Circle T] on Saturday last week after I missed the cut for probably like an hour, maybe a little more, on the putting green, it felt great."

He added:

"I think if it was a little different situation or a little different part of the season, I'd probably keep messing with it, but with a week like this, I want to have the putter in my hands that I've made the most clutch and successful and good putts with and that's what that one is."

The putter change didn't produce a significant difference, as his putting was only marginally better than his performance throughout the season. His sole notable putt came on the par-4 Hole 1, which he sank from 20 feet away.

Despite a few errors in the first round at Sedgefield, Thomas felt he played fine. He explained:

"I didn't really do anything well, I didn't do anything terribly. The weather was a bummer, wasn't really — when I woke up and looked at it this morning, didn't think I was going to be playing 16 holes in rain."

He continued:

"So that's a bummer, especially in the position that I'm in and the scores that I need. But who knows what will happen the rest of the day? It just, you know, I just wish I would have taken advantage of a couple more scoring clubs."

As Thomas currently sits outside the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings, he is in dire need of a great finish at the Wyndham Championship. He will have to make a solo 18th finish or better at the event to qualify for the Memphis event.

The 30-year-old golfer has never missed a FedEx St. Jude Championship since his debut season.

When will Justin Thomas tee off for the second round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship?

Adam Scott plays his shot from the 11th during the first round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship

The 15-time PGA Tour winner is grouped with Shane Lowry and Adam Scott for the first two rounds of the 2023 Wyndham Championship. The trio will tee off from the first hole on Friday, August 4, at 1 pm ET.

Scott fired the first round of 5-under 65 at Sedgefield and finished the day at T5 with the help of seven birdies and two bogeys. The 36-year-old Irishman shot 2-under 68 on Thursday and was placed T35 after 18 holes.