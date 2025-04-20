  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Why was Justin Thomas penalized one stroke in RBC Heritage Round 3? Reasons explored

Why was Justin Thomas penalized one stroke in RBC Heritage Round 3? Reasons explored

By Rohit Yadav
Modified Apr 20, 2025 04:45 GMT
PGA: RBC Heritage - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Justin Thomas penalized one stroke in RBC Heritage Round 3 (Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Justin Thomas was leading the 2025 RBC Heritage after the first two rounds. However, his momentum was slightly halted after he was assessed a one-stroke penalty early in his third round on Saturday, April 19.

Ad

The incident occurred on the par-5 second hole at Harbour Town Golf Links when Justin Thomas's ball rested in a sandy waste area near the green after his tee shot. As he was preparing for the second shot on the hole, he began removing loose impediments, and his ball moved slightly.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 31-year-old then explained the situation to the rules official, Robbie Ware. He was warranted a one-stroke penalty. Talking about the incident in the press conference, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's kind of a sandy area, I guess, waste bunker. There's just a bunch of rocks and pebbles in there, so I was just moving them like all of us would do in that situation. I guess this one I was moving, I thought was more in front of my ball."
Ad
"I don't know if it moved maybe something that was underneath my ball or whatever, but it looked like my ball had kind of just gone down maybe more so than rolled over because, when Robbie came, I was explaining the situation to him, he added.

Thomas scored a par on the hole. He said that despite the penalty, he had hit a solid tee shot, followed by a great 4-iron, chip, and putt. He said that he told his caddie, Joe Grainer, that saving a par would still be a good result and emphasized that there was too much golf left in the tournament to let the incident affect his day.

Ad

Justin Thomas scored two birdies on the 5th and 9th holes of the front nine. He scored two birdies against two bogeys on the back nine to finish 2-under 69 in the third round. After 54 holes, he is tied for second with Andrew Novak at 14-under. Min Woo Lee is at the top of the leaderboard with 15-under.

Justin Thomas' RBC Heritage Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at Justin Thomas' scorecard in the penultimate round of the 2025 RBC Heritage (via PGA Tour):

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (pat 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 6
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 3
About the author
Rohit Yadav

Rohit Yadav

Twitter icon

Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.

Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.

Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications