Why is Justin Thomas selling his $3.65 million house in Jupiter? Real reason explored

Justin Thomas is selling his $3.65 million house in Jupiter, Florida. The 5545 square foot house has five bedrooms with seven bathrooms, a pool, a spa, and a game room.

The kitchen is very spacious with seating for four people around a large central island. Both the living room and main bedroom have fireplaces to keep the room warm. The primary suite includes two walk-in closets, two vanities, and a stunning soaking tub.

The game room also includes a separate kitchen and bar area. It also has enough space to accommodate a pool table and television.

The reason behind keeping the house on sale is that Thomas has now bought a $13.5 million house for himself in Jupiter itself.

Thomas, who turns 30 in a couple of days, purchased the property back in 2016 for $1.5 million. it was after he won his first title on the PGA Tour in 2015.

Where is Justin Thomas' new house located?

Aerial View of Jupiter Island, Florida (Image via Christ International Real Estate)

Justin Thomas, who has won 15 titles on the PGA Tour and has earned over $50 million so far, bought his new home for $14 million. Thomas' new house is located in the same vicinity, that is, Jupiter Island in Florida.

Jupiter is the residence of over 30 PGA Tour members. Names like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and veteran Jack Nicklaus have homes in Palm Beach County.

Woods bought a 9,000 square foot pad in 2006 along with his then-wife Elin Nordegren for $40 million.

The luxury property comprises five buildings. Besides the mansion, it includes Woods' golf studio, a guesthouse, a garage, and a boathouse that features two private docks for his yacht.

The estate is situated on a 12-acre land area facing the Atlantic Ocean and is widely regarded as one of the most opulent properties owned by any athlete.

The reason behind so many golfers choosing Jupiter as their residence is that Palm Beach County is known as the Mecca of golf. Golfers find Palm Beach's weather suitable for them as they can practice throughout the year in a favorable climate.

Florida has around 1,250 golf courses, the highest in the country. 160 out of those are situated in Palm Beach.

How has Justin Thomas fared in the 2022-23 season so far?

Justin Thomas during 2023 RBC Heritage - Round Two

Having competed in 10 events this season, Justin Thomas has achieved seven top 25 finishes, including two top 10 finishes. However, his failure to make the cut in the 2023 Masters Tournament came as a shocker to many.

Presently, Thomas holds the 69th position in the FedEx Cup standings this season, having accumulated 410 points. His streak of winning at least one event per season since the 2015-16 season is in danger as he is yet to win an event this year.

Thomas will now be seen competing in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, which is scheduled to take place from May 4 to May 7 at Quail Hollow Golf Course. The Wells Fargo Championship is the next event on the PGA Tour's elevated list with a purse size of $20 million.

