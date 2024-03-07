Why did Justin Thomas take a jibe at LIV Golfer Mito Pereira on Full Swing Season 2? All you need to know

Full Swing 2 is out, and it gave fans an inside look at Justin Thomas taking a hilarious shot at Mito Pereira, an LIV Golf member. The two have a bit of a rivalry, and Thomas didn't miss the chance to offer up a joke at his counterpart's expense. This took place at the PGA Championship dinner, where the most recent champion (Thomas in this case) gets to host.

Via Mirror, Full Swing 2 cameras caught Thomas' brief speech:

“I am very excited to be hosting this. It is a very cool night, I know we can all reminisce about stories. I personally want to have a cheers to Mito Pereira because this would not happen without him.”

But why did he say this? It dates back to the PGA Championship that he won. Pereira stumbled a bit at the very end, which allowed Thomas and Will Zalatoris to be able to enter a two-man playoff. Thomas emerged victorious.

It's evident from his joke that he believes it would have been much harder to defeat Pereira and Zalatoris in the playoff, or that Pereira would have won outright if he hadn't fumbled.

It drew laughs in the room, even from other LIV Golf members Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

Rory McIlroy vents on Full Swing 2

After Justin Thomas' speech, Brooks Koepka went out and won the PGA Championship, cementing himself as one of the best players of this era of golf. That has frustrated Rory McIlroy, who's been in a drought of major wins since 2014.

Via Mirror, he said on Full Swing 2:

“"F***, someone in my era has got more majors than I have. It is hard for me to not define myself as one of the best golfers in the world, so when you struggle like that you feel a little lost."

He continued:

“I almost feel like I want to do a complete reboot. It is the only way I feel like I'm going to break through. It feels so far away. I'm not at the stage of my life where I feel like I can do these two-week bootcamps. I feel good enough to be f****** top-ten in my head, but not good win, like winning f****** majors."

McIlroy will get another chance at it this year, and it might make an epic moment for a theoretical third season of Full Swing.