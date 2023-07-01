Why did Korn Ferry Tour player Zach Williams get disqualified after just two holes on debut? Real reason explored

In a shocking development, the Korn Ferry Tour disqualified Zach Williams after playing just two holes on his debut. The circuit cut short the 23-year-old’s debut at the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Illinois, for using a rangefinder. The golfer, who Monday qualified for the event, was reported to have used a distance-measuring device.

For the unversed, rangefinders are banned on the Korn Ferry Tour. The debut golfer reportedly wasn’t aware of the rule and used the device. The Southern Indiana college graduate was immediately disqualified from the event. The incident was first reported by Monday Q Info’s Ryan French.

Later, a Korn Ferry Tour representative confirmed the DQ to GolfChannel.com. According to the circuit rep, Williams’ disqualification was for the violation of Model Local Rule G-5, which states, “During a round, a player must not obtain distance information by using an electronic distance-measuring device.”

As per the law, the golfer will have faced only a two-shots ban for using a rangefinder once. However, Williams had used the device on multiple occasions, resulting in disqualification.

Zach Williams reacts to his Korn Ferry Tour disqualification

Zach Williams himself addressed the issue and said that he’d made a mistake. The young golfer noted that he thought the rules regarding the use of rangefinders had changed.

“Sadly, this is me. For some reason I thought they had changed the rule already on the KFT. Plus they allow in literally all other pro events besides KFT and PGA. Bottomline, I should have known, and its completely on me. Hard to swallow but you have to. I'll be back in no time.”

It is pertinent to note that rangefinders aren’t allowed in PGA Tour-sanctioned tournaments. However, distance-finding device is permitted in amateur golf and many professional events. Interestingly, it was also allowed at the 2023 PGA Championship and was commonly used by players and caddies in the tournament.

Padraig Harrington on the use of rangefinders at PGA Tour events

The conversation around rangefinders had peaked back in May when three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington came out in its support. The Irish legend said that the devices improved the pace of play at the PGA Championship and Senior PGA Championship. He suggestively advocated for making its use legal on the circuit.

“After using a range finder for the last 2 weeks @PGAChampionship and @seniorpgachamp, I’ve come round to believing that we should use them in all tournaments. They really help with pace of play when players are out of position with an awkward yardage. @DPWorldTour @PGATOUR.”

As of now, the rangefinder remained banned on the Korn Ferry Tour and debutant Zach Williams will sit out this weekend due to it.

