“Why wouldn't you lean on him?” – European Ryder Cup team vice-captain reveals Tiger Woods’ role in US team

Tiger Woods is sitting out this year’s Ryder Cup due to injury. The golfer, who’s been on the sidelines for months, will only be supporting the US side from outside the greens at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Ahead of the competition, Team Europe's vice-captain Thomas Bjorn has claimed that Woods is acting as a non-credited vice-captain.

With the United States side preparing themselves to clinch a Ryder Cup victory on foreign soil for the first time since 1993, Bjorn asked ‘why wouldn’t’ Zach Johnson lean on Woods’ expertise. Speaking from Rome ahead of the event, the 52-year-old Dane suggested that Johnson is in ‘conversations’ with Tiger and backed it.

Bjorn added that it wouldn’t surprise him if Tiger joins the US side in ‘some capacity’ in Rome. He even stated that his European side is also banking on players like Colin Montgomerie.

Opening up on Tiger Woods, Team Europe's vice-captain Thomas Bjorn said to Betway:

"I read reports of Zach having conversations with Tiger, but everyone in golf has a huge respect for Tiger. I'm sure the respect is even bigger in America. Why wouldn't you lean on him? We're still leaning on our great players like Monty and Ole. We have those people around and use those people.

You can always ask a champion because they love talking about how they did it, how they became successful and how good they are or were. I'm sure Zach knows that, and it wouldn't surprise me for Tiger to be there next week in some capacity. He's arguably the best player ever and has a lot to offer. When he talks, it's hard not to listen."

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods is a Ryder Cup stalwart. The ace golfer has been a major part of the American side for the past 20 years. It will be interesting to see if the 47-year-old will be in Rome supporting the team.

Johnson confirms Tiger Woods won't be in Rome for Ryder Cup

Many players, including the likes of Max Homa and Wyndham Clark, want Woods on the sidelines at Ryder Cup, skipper Zach Johnson insists that the ace golfer will not be at the event. The US captain confirmed that the 82x PGA winner won’t be joining the team as he has a ‘lot on his plate.’

Dismissing the possibility of having Tiger Woods in Rome, Johnson said this week, as quoted by the Mirror:

"No, Tiger will not be joining us in Italy. He's got a lot on his plate. As far as conferring with him, communicating with him, I mean, we have up to this point, and he understands that now that our feet are on the ground, it's probably kind of best that we navigate this ourselves.”

However, Johnson did admit that Woods will remain just a ‘text’ away. He noted that both he and the players will be in communication with the legendary golfer for his expert advice.