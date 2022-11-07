Why did LPGA star Lydia Ko part ways with coach Sean Foley? Real reason explored

Lydia Ko, a former World No 1 golfer, announced her breakup with her coach Sean Foley via Instagram on Monday. The couple, who have been dating for the past two years, split due to "logistical reasons."

Ko penned down a letter thanking Foley for helping her with the game and also in her personal life.

Recalling her first meeting with the professional golf coach, she wrote:

"When I first met Sean, I was in a place where I didn't have a lot of confidence in myself and in my game. Over the past two years, he has helped me evolve as a better player and person. Our togetherness was full of so much learning, laughter. "

She went on to say:

"Last month, we decided to go our ways as a coach and player due to logistical reasons."

Lydia Ko (image via golf.com)

She further wrote:

"Sean will always be a close friend. Sean has been and will be a mentor to me. Thank you again, Sean, for your inspiration and support in my golf and personal life."

Their professional and personal relationship helped Lydia enhance her game, allowing her to climb from outside the Top 50 to World No 3 in just two years.

Lydia and Sean's breakup came as a shock to many as they both shared a strong bond and were deeply in love.

Lydia Ko (image via Getty)

They have both appeared to be the biggest support in each other's lives. After Ko registered her massive 1084-day win at the Lotte Championship, Sean jotted a heartfelt letter thanking her for helping him regain his confidence as a coach.

Lydia Ko Is Working with her new coach

The World No. 3 golfer is no stranger to working with different coaches. She had previously collaborated with David Whelan, Jorge Parada, and Gary Gilchrist before eventually teaming up with Sean Foley.

One of her former coaches, David Leadbetter, blamed Ko's parents for disrupting their training. In his interview with New Zealand's Radio Sport, David confessed that Ko could do wonders on the greens if her parents let her go and do her thing.

Lydia Ko With her family ( image via Instagram)

He said:

"Her parents have a lot to answer for-a case of unbelievable ignorance. I'm angry, I'm sad because to me, I know what she's capable of doing. And to see her play like this, it's just very sad to see. I think her parents need to sort of let her go and do her thing."

Since then, Ko has progressed and discovered her best form under Foley's guidance.

However, after the two have parted ways, Ko is currently working with her new coach, Ted Oh. The golfer's manager and sister, Sura, revealed to Golfweek that Ko is training with Oh, with whom she worked at the beginning of the 2018 season. However, she is yet to officially announce her new coach.

Last month, Lydia Ko won her 18th LPGA at the BMW Ladies Championship held in Wonju. She is expected to compete at the CME Group Tour and Pelican Women's Championship in the upcoming season.

