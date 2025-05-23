Why did Michael Thorbjornsen withdraw from Charles Schwab Challenge? Real reason explored

Michael Thorbjornsen withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge this week, and the reason behind it was a wrist injury. The Charles Schwab Challenge started on Thursday and concluded with the first round of the tournament on May 22nd.

On May 23, the PGA Tour Communications’ X page shared an update regarding Thorbjornsen’s absence from the field during the first round. They wrote:

“Michael Thorbjornsen WD during R1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge with a wrist injury.”

Earlier this year, Thorbjornsen also withdrew from the Sony Open in Hawaii due to tonsillitis. He shared about the same with Golf Digest, saying,

“Last week I had tonsillitis…The day I arrived is kind of when it hit me, and I was stuck in bed for three days straight. It was really, really bad. Yeah, obviously kind of past that now, got some good reps, came out here I think Saturday, so got an extra day of practice, and kind of got things back in order.”

Thorbjornsen continued to explain how antibiotics helped him get better. He shared:

“Those three days feel like one day, but, yeah, we were thinking, OK, if I sleep really well, if I feel good enough, even if, I mean, it's not completely healed, if I can just manage to scrounge out maybe one-, two-under, I'll feel even better for the next day and have a later tee time.”

Thorbjornsen had six missed cut lines in the 2025 season so far.

How did Michael Thorbjornsen perform in the 2025 season?

Michael Thorbjornsen has had only one top 10 finish in 2025 till now, and it was a T2 at the Corales Puntacana Championship with 13 under. His last full tournament was the PGA Championship, where he finished at T41 with 2 over. Here's a list of the golfer's 2025 performances so far:

Michael Thorbjornsen's 2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: Missed cut

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T74, 72-68-72-75, 287 (+3)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: Missed cut

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion): T39, 67-67-73-68, 275 (-9)

Puerto Rico Open at the Grand Reserve Country Club: Missed cut

Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course): Missed cut

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T39, 69-65-69-70, 273 (-7)

Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): Missed cut

Corales Puntacana Championship at the Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course): T2, 69-63-70-73, 275 (-13)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at the TPC Craig Ranch: T33, 64-73-66-69, 272 (-12)

Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course): T54, 69-69-72-70, 280 (E)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T41, 68-70-74-74, 286 (+2)

