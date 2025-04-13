Why was Min Woo Lee penalised on Masters round 3? Rules explored

On Saturday, April 12, Min Woo Lee had a disappointing day at the Masters 2025. He carded a five-over 77, comprising just one birdie against six bogeys. Besides, he was also handed a one-stroke penalty on the 13th, adding insult to injury.

Lee had entered the third round of the Masters 2025 at one-under and was seven strokes off the lead. However, Saturday wasn't his day, and things worsened with a penalty on the par-4 13th hole. Following the round, the Masters committee explained the reason behind the penalty.

"On hole No. 13, Min Woo Lee asked for assistance after his ball moved on the fairway. It was determined his actions near the ball did cause it to move and one penalty stroke was added to his score under Rule 9.4b," they wrote.

As per Rule 9.4b, a player will be handed a one-stroke penalty if found to have touched a ball at rest or caused it to move.

This is Lee's fourth start at the Masters Tournament, but he has yet to record a top-10 finish. His best result came in his debut year, 2022, when he tied for 14th.

When will Min Woo Lee tee off at the Masters 2025, Round 4?

Min Woo Lee is paired alongside Justin Thomas and will tee off on Sunday, April 13, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Here's a look at the complete tee time details for the Masters 2025 (all times ET):

9:40 am: Brian Campbell

9:50 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia

10:00 am: Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee

10:10 am: Brian Harman, J.J. Spaun

10:20 am: Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark

10:30 am: Danny Willett, J.T. Poston

10:40 am: Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger

11:00 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor

11:10 am: Tom Kim, Charl Schwartzel

11:20 am: Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood

11:30 am: Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson

11:40 am: Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala

11:50 am: Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy

12:00 pm: Maverick McNealy, Harris English

12:20 pm: Joaquín Niemann, Jon Rahm

12:30 pm: Byeong Hun An, Rasmus Højgaard

12:40 pm: Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman

12:50 pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Matt McCarty

1:00 pm: Davis Thompson, Tom Hoge

1:10 pm: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

1:20 pm: Sungjae Im, Max Homa

1:40 pm: Nicolas Echavarria, Xander Schauffele

1:50 pm: Justin Rose, Zach Johnson

2:00 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

2:10 pm: Ludvig Åberg, Jason Day

2:20 pm: Corey Conners, Patrick Reed

2:30 pm: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

