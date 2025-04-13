Why was Min Woo Lee penalised on Masters round 3? Rules explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 13, 2025 11:37 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Min Woo Lee at the Masters 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

On Saturday, April 12, Min Woo Lee had a disappointing day at the Masters 2025. He carded a five-over 77, comprising just one birdie against six bogeys. Besides, he was also handed a one-stroke penalty on the 13th, adding insult to injury.

Ad

Lee had entered the third round of the Masters 2025 at one-under and was seven strokes off the lead. However, Saturday wasn't his day, and things worsened with a penalty on the par-4 13th hole. Following the round, the Masters committee explained the reason behind the penalty.

"On hole No. 13, Min Woo Lee asked for assistance after his ball moved on the fairway. It was determined his actions near the ball did cause it to move and one penalty stroke was added to his score under Rule 9.4b," they wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

As per Rule 9.4b, a player will be handed a one-stroke penalty if found to have touched a ball at rest or caused it to move.

This is Lee's fourth start at the Masters Tournament, but he has yet to record a top-10 finish. His best result came in his debut year, 2022, when he tied for 14th.

When will Min Woo Lee tee off at the Masters 2025, Round 4?

Min Woo Lee is paired alongside Justin Thomas and will tee off on Sunday, April 13, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Ad

Here's a look at the complete tee time details for the Masters 2025 (all times ET):

  • 9:40 am: Brian Campbell
  • 9:50 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia
  • 10:00 am: Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee
  • 10:10 am: Brian Harman, J.J. Spaun
  • 10:20 am: Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark
  • 10:30 am: Danny Willett, J.T. Poston
  • 10:40 am: Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger
  • 11:00 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
  • 11:10 am: Tom Kim, Charl Schwartzel
  • 11:20 am: Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 11:30 am: Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson
  • 11:40 am: Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala
  • 11:50 am: Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy
  • 12:00 pm: Maverick McNealy, Harris English
  • 12:20 pm: Joaquín Niemann, Jon Rahm
  • 12:30 pm: Byeong Hun An, Rasmus Højgaard
  • 12:40 pm: Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman
  • 12:50 pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Matt McCarty
  • 1:00 pm: Davis Thompson, Tom Hoge
  • 1:10 pm: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
  • 1:20 pm: Sungjae Im, Max Homa
  • 1:40 pm: Nicolas Echavarria, Xander Schauffele
  • 1:50 pm: Justin Rose, Zach Johnson
  • 2:00 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry
  • 2:10 pm: Ludvig Åberg, Jason Day
  • 2:20 pm: Corey Conners, Patrick Reed
  • 2:30 pm: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications