Why did Nelly Korda withdraw from the 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship? All you need to know

Nelly Korda claimed her second major title by winning The Chevron Championship on Sunday. With that, the World No.1 golfer also equaled the LPGA Tour record for the most consecutive wins, with five back-to-back victories.

The 25-year-old American has dropped the chance to make it six this weekend and announced her withdrawal from the JM Eagle LA Championship.

The 25-year-old released a statement on social media claiming that she's pulling out of the LPGA Tour event due to exhaustion. The ace golfer, who joined Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez as the only LPGA players to win five events in a row, said it wasn’t an easy decision.

The top-ranked golfer explained that the major win “still hasn’t sunk in,” and she's “overwhelmed” by fans’ response. She said that “grinding through the mental and physical challenges” over the past five weeks has been tough.

Announcing her decision to pull out of the JM Eagle LA Championship, Nelly Korda wrote on Instagram:

“The win still hasn’t sunk in but I have truly been overwhelmed by all of the love and support I’ve received. I wanted to let you all know that after a lot of consideration with my team, I have decided to withdraw from the LA Championship. It was not an easy decision.

After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted. With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season.”

Furthermore, Korda thanked her fans for the "love and support" and added that she’ll be back for the LPGA Founders Cup at Clifton, New Jersey. Confirming her next scheduled start, the two-time major winner said she “looks forward to seeing everyone again in New Jersey.”

For the unversed, the LPGA Founders Cup is scheduled to start on May 9. The ace golfer will be eyeing a sixth consecutive victory at the event.

Nelly Korda’s record-breaking season so far

For the unversed, Nelly Korda teed off the 2024 season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

The 25-year-old only managed a T16 finish at the event. Interestingly, this was the last time the LPGA star lost an event this season. Following the season opener, Korda appeared in the LPGA Drive On Championship in January and won it.

The World No.1 golfer followed it up with a win at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in February. She won the Ford Championship presented by KCC and T-Mobile Match Play in the coming weeks.

She entered The Chevron Championship as a favorite. She beat Maja Stark at Carlton Woods on Sunday to equal the LPGA record for most consecutive title wins.

Nelly Korda has earned $2,424,216 so far. The ace golfer bagged $1,200,000 for the major win and a similar sum from the rest of her wins.

Notably, she had bagged $24,216 for her T16 finish at the HGV Tournament of Champions, which added to her season earnings.