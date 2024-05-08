“Why is there never ‘real’ qualifications” – PGA Tour pro Dylan Wu sounds off on PGA Championship invites, questions OWGR

Dylan Wu went on an explosive rant after the PGA Championship special invites were sent out by the PGA Tour. Several golfers got in, which meant some on the fringe of qualification were denied entry. That hasn't sat well with Wu, and he took to social media to stick up for those he deems unfairly left out.

Wu said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Why is there never 'real' qualifications for the PGA Championship? You have a points list and World ranking invite. Usually just outside top 100 in OWGR gets in. Chan Kim ranked 104th in OWGR doesn’t get in. SH Kim at 107th isn’t in."

The rant was far from over there, though. He cited the fact that Jesper Svennson (108th), Tim Widing (120th), and Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald got in despite being ranked lower than the others he mentioned:

"A bunch of guys get leapfrogged even though they’re ranked higher than others. Seems like they just invite whoever they want. Unfair to the guys on the edge like Chan and SH."

He concluded by writing:

"Just seems like the world of professional golf is in a weird spot and I love that the tournament invited a handful of great LIV players but figure out a correct system for a major championship where guys know they'll be in or not."

Wu is not a big fan of how qualifying works now, especially with how different it is for LIV Golf players. Ordinarily, the OWGR is the biggest defining metric for qualification, but with LIV events not getting any points, there seems to be ambiguity in that regard.

Wu is not competing in the tournament, but believes others ranked closer to the top 100 should have been given an invite since they came so close to qualifying anyway. He did acknowledge, however, that inviting LIV Golf players to the PGA Championship was a good move from the Tour.

LIV Golf adds six special invites to PGA Championship

Talor Gooch was invited to the PGA Championship

Six LIV Golf members received special invites to the PGA Championship. The list includes Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert, Adrian Meronk, and David Puig. Louis Oosthuizen was considered a snub by many, but he actually declined the invitation.

Here's the full field:

Åberg, Ludvig

An, Byeong Hun

Beem, Rich

Bevell, Josh

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Björk, Alexander

Blair, Zac

Block, Michael

Bowser, Evan

Bradley, Keegan

Burmester, Dean

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cole, Preston

Collet, Tyler

Conners, Corey

Daly, John

Davis, Cameron

Day, Jason

DeChambeau, Bryson

Detry, Thomas

Dobyns, Matt

Donald, Luke

Dufner, Jason

Dunlap, Nick

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matthew

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Garnett, Brice

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Gross, Larkin

Hadwin, Adam

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Pádraig

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Dustin

Jones, Jared

Kanaya, Takumi

Kaymer, Martin

Kellen, Jeff

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Knapp, Jake

Kobori, Kazuma

Koepka, Brooks

Kohles, Ben

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, Kyoung-Hoon

Lee, Min Woo

List, Luke

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Malnati, Peter

Marek, Brad

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Mendoza, Kyle

Meronk, Adrian

Micheel, Shaun

Mickelson, Phil

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mueller, Jesse

Murray, Grayson

Nakajima, Keita

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Norrman, Vincent

Oakley, Zac

Ogletree, Andy

Olesen, Thorbjorn

Otaegui, Adrian

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Perez, Victor

Phillips, Tracy

Polland, Ben

Poston, J.T.

Puig, David

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Reed, Patrick

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Scott, Adam

Shattuck, Braden

Smith, Cameron

Smith, Jordan

Soderberg, Sebastian

Somers, John

Speight, Josh

Spieth, Jordan

Straka, Sepp

Stricker, Steve

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Svoboda, Andy

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

van Velzen, Ryan

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Wells, Jeremy

Widing, Tim

Woodland, Gary

Woods, Tiger

Worthington II, Wyatt

Yang, Y.E.

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

The PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 16.