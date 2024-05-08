“Why is there never ‘real’ qualifications” – PGA Tour pro Dylan Wu sounds off on PGA Championship invites, questions OWGR

Dylan Wu went on an explosive rant after the PGA Championship special invites were sent out by the PGA Tour. Several golfers got in, which meant some on the fringe of qualification were denied entry. That hasn't sat well with Wu, and he took to social media to stick up for those he deems unfairly left out.
Wu said on X, formerly known as Twitter:
"Why is there never 'real' qualifications for the PGA Championship? You have a points list and World ranking invite. Usually just outside top 100 in OWGR gets in. Chan Kim ranked 104th in OWGR doesn’t get in. SH Kim at 107th isn’t in."
The rant was far from over there, though. He cited the fact that Jesper Svennson (108th), Tim Widing (120th), and Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald got in despite being ranked lower than the others he mentioned:
"A bunch of guys get leapfrogged even though they’re ranked higher than others. Seems like they just invite whoever they want. Unfair to the guys on the edge like Chan and SH."
He concluded by writing:
"Just seems like the world of professional golf is in a weird spot and I love that the tournament invited a handful of great LIV players but figure out a correct system for a major championship where guys know they'll be in or not."
Wu is not a big fan of how qualifying works now, especially with how different it is for LIV Golf players. Ordinarily, the OWGR is the biggest defining metric for qualification, but with LIV events not getting any points, there seems to be ambiguity in that regard.
Wu is not competing in the tournament, but believes others ranked closer to the top 100 should have been given an invite since they came so close to qualifying anyway. He did acknowledge, however, that inviting LIV Golf players to the PGA Championship was a good move from the Tour.
LIV Golf adds six special invites to PGA Championship
Six LIV Golf members received special invites to the PGA Championship. The list includes Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert, Adrian Meronk, and David Puig. Louis Oosthuizen was considered a snub by many, but he actually declined the invitation.
Here's the full field:
The PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 16.