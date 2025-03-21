Why did Patton Kizzire withdraw from the Valspar Championship 2025? Real reason explored

Patton Kizzire had a very eventful day at the Valspar Championship 2025. He made three bogeys on the eight holes and expressed frustration with his club before eventually pulling out of the tournament.

On Thursday, March 21, Kizzire played ten holes at Innisbrook and was at 3-over for the day after bogeying three holes. However, before he could finish the nine holes, he decided to withdraw from the tournament. Later, PGA Tour Communications announced on social media that he pulled out due to a back injury.

Earlier, on the par-3 15th hole, the three-time PGA Tour champion missed a five-foot putt. He vented his anger by kicking his putter high into the air across the green.

Besides Kizzire, Charley Hoffman also pulled out of the Valspar Championship again due to a back issue.

Following Day 1 action at Copperhead Course of Innisbrook, Jacob Bridgeman, Keith Mitchell, Stephan Jaeger, Ricky Castillo, and Sami Valimaki are in a five-way tie for the lead. They fired 4-under 67 to take a one-shot lead over Nick Hardy, Nico Echavarria, and Ryan Fox.

Speaking of the top names, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, and Lucas Glover are tied for 23rd after firing 1-under 70. Shane Lowry was one stroke back after an even-par 71, while Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth were on the bottom half after carding 73 and 74, respectively.

The opening round of the Valspar Championship 2025 couldn't be completed on Thursday due to darkness. Ten players are yet to finish their first round and will continue play on Friday, March 21, at 9:00 am ET. The second round will resume at 7:35 am as scheduled.

Patton Kizzire's PGA Tour struggles continue at the Valspar Championship 2025

Patton Kizzire had claimed his third win a few months ago at the Procore Championship in September. However, he failed to replicate that success in the following events and has missed eight cuts since then. The Valspar Championship is his sixth consecutive missed cut in the 2025 season.

Here's a look at Patton Kizzire's results this season:

The Sentry - T40 (70, 69, 67, 72)

Sony Open in Hawaii - CUT (69, 69)

The American Express - CUT (72, 67, 70)

WM Phoenix Open - CUT (74, 69)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld - CUT (70, 70)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - CUT (68, 70)

The Players Championship - CUT (73, 73)

Valspar Championship - CUT (71, 72)

