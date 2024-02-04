Why was Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 4 delayed? Weather conditions and tee time updates explored

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am is being delayed during round four. The popular PGA Tour event will not commence on time, which also means the end and the crowning of whichever golfer is atop the leaderboard then will be delayed significantly as well.

The reason for the delay is that there is inclement weather. They had already decided to not allow visitors on Sunday because of the weather. The futher delay now could mean no golf on Sunday or a worst-case situation later where the round doesn't even take place.

The PGA Tour Communications X account tweeted out:

"The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is delayed due to inclement weather. The first tee time will not be before 10 a.m. PT."

A delay is official right now, as we wait for further updates.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am delayed due to high wind warning

No earlier than 1 pm EST will any golf take place today, and that's if the weather even allows them to continue playing whatsoever. It was initially said that they will review again at 9:30 am PT, which is when they will likely make their final decision.

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am is experiencing bad weather

Gary Young, chief referee of the PGA Tour, said via Monterey Herald:

“Our regulations say we need to make every effort to play 72 holes, which includes playing on Monday. Right now that’s our thinking.”

He also said yesterday:

“I’m hopeful right now. I mean, we have been playing a pretty soggy golf course. Obviously, if we get upward of 2 to 3 inches on the high side right now, then that makes that a little more doubtful.”

As rain continues to poor at Pebble Beach, there's a significant chance round four is pushed back to Monday and all golfers inadvertently get the day off. That means Wyndham Clark would have to wait to try and keep his lead.

He's being chased by Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon, Mark Hubbard and Thomas Detry, all of whom are within three strokes of the leaderboard.