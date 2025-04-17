Why did the PGA Tour ban Wesley Bryan? Real reason explored

Wesley Bryan has been banned from the PGA Tour for an indefinite period. The move came after the popular professional-cum-YouTube star participated in LIV Golf’s ‘Duels’ creator event earlier this month.

Ad

Bryan is one of the co-hosts of Bryan Bros Golf, one of the most popular golf channels on YouTube, boasting over 554K subscribers. Alongside his digital presence, he is also an active PGA Tour professional, with a win at the 2017 RBC Heritage on his résumé.

On Wednesday, April 16, Ryan French of Monday Q Info reported that the PGA Tour had suspended Wesley Bryan for competing in LIV Golf's creator event in Miami. According to reports, participants were initially warned that they could face suspension from the PGA Tour for playing in unsanctioned events. However, that warning was later withdrawn for others, except for Bryan, who was quite regular on the Tour.

Ad

Trending

Following the ban, Wesley Bryan expressed gratitude for the opportunities provided by the PGA Tour.

For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing," he said as per Monday Q Info. "I'm extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don't want this to be the end of my professional golf career."

The PGA Tour winner said he didn't have any regrets participating in the LIV Golf's event.

Ad

"That video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf. "We are going to continue to support Grant and grow the game through YouTube," he added.

While Wesley Bryan's ban came just a day after The Duels match was released on YouTube, Grant Horvat received a sponsor invitation to the Barracuda Championship.

LIV Golf Miami: The Duels featured six LIV Golf stars and six golf content creators teaming up in the first edition of the league's nine-hole scramble creator event. The match was shared on Grant Horvat's YouTube channel and garnered over 2 million views.

Ad

Wesley's brother, George, won the first edition alongside Sergio Garcia in a playoff against Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon.

How did Wesley Bryan perform in his last start?

Wesley Bryan last competed at the Puerto Rico Open, where he carded 70 and 72 to finish at 2-under. However, the cut line was too low, and he missed the cut by three strokes.

Bryan has played three events this season and missed the cut in two of them. However, he tied for 25th at the Farmers Insurance Open after shooting even par for the week.

Ad

Here's a look at Bryan's performance this season:

The American Express – CUT, +1 (75, 71, 71)

Farmers Insurance Open – T25, E (68, 73, 71, 76)

Puerto Rico Open – CUT, -2 (70, 72)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More