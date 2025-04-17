Why did the PGA Tour ban Wesley Bryan? Real reason explored

Wesley Bryan has been banned from the PGA Tour for an indefinite period. The move came after the popular professional-cum-YouTube star participated in LIV Golf’s ‘Duels’ creator event earlier this month.
Bryan is one of the co-hosts of Bryan Bros Golf, one of the most popular golf channels on YouTube, boasting over 554K subscribers. Alongside his digital presence, he is also an active PGA Tour professional, with a win at the 2017 RBC Heritage on his résumé.
On Wednesday, April 16, Ryan French of Monday Q Info reported that the PGA Tour had suspended Wesley Bryan for competing in LIV Golf's creator event in Miami. According to reports, participants were initially warned that they could face suspension from the PGA Tour for playing in unsanctioned events. However, that warning was later withdrawn for others, except for Bryan, who was quite regular on the Tour.
Following the ban, Wesley Bryan expressed gratitude for the opportunities provided by the PGA Tour.
For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing," he said as per Monday Q Info. "I'm extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don't want this to be the end of my professional golf career."
The PGA Tour winner said he didn't have any regrets participating in the LIV Golf's event.
"That video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf. "We are going to continue to support Grant and grow the game through YouTube," he added.
While Wesley Bryan's ban came just a day after The Duels match was released on YouTube, Grant Horvat received a sponsor invitation to the Barracuda Championship.
LIV Golf Miami: The Duels featured six LIV Golf stars and six golf content creators teaming up in the first edition of the league's nine-hole scramble creator event. The match was shared on Grant Horvat's YouTube channel and garnered over 2 million views.
Wesley's brother, George, won the first edition alongside Sergio Garcia in a playoff against Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon.
How did Wesley Bryan perform in his last start?
Wesley Bryan last competed at the Puerto Rico Open, where he carded 70 and 72 to finish at 2-under. However, the cut line was too low, and he missed the cut by three strokes.
Bryan has played three events this season and missed the cut in two of them. However, he tied for 25th at the Farmers Insurance Open after shooting even par for the week.
Here's a look at Bryan's performance this season:
- The American Express – CUT, +1 (75, 71, 71)
- Farmers Insurance Open – T25, E (68, 73, 71, 76)
- Puerto Rico Open – CUT, -2 (70, 72)