  Why did PGA Tour cancel The Sentry at Kapalua? Real reason explored

Why did PGA Tour cancel The Sentry at Kapalua? Real reason explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 23, 2025 04:56 GMT
PGA: The Sentry - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: The Sentry - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The PGA Tour has canceled its season-opening event, The Sentry, for 2026. The drought conditions in Kapalua have prompted the Tour officials to make the decision. This has been a season-opening tournament on the circuit since 1999, except in 2001.

The Sentry is a signature event featuring a limited field. Kapalua Golf Course was shut down earlier this year after its grass turned from green to yellow because of water restrictions. However, the venue is unsuitable to host the PGA Tour event, and it has been canceled.

PGA Tour’s Chief Competitions Officer, Tyler Dennis, opened up about the decision in the press conference. He said (via Golf Digest):

“Since it first became a possibility that the PGA Tour would not be able to play at the Plantation Course due to the ongoing drought conditions on Maui, we worked closely with our partners at Sentry to assess options for contesting The Sentry in 2026. While it is unfortunate to arrive at this decision, we are appreciative of the collaboration and dedication from Sentry.”
The 2026 PGA Tour season will commence with the Sony Open in Hawaii, scheduled from January 15 to 18. It’s a full-sized regular PGA Tour event.

A look into the PGA Tour schedule 2026

Here is the schedule of the 2026 PGA Tour season:

Sony Open in Hawaii

  • Date: January 15–18, 2026
  • Venue: Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

The American Express

  • Date: January 22–25, 2026
  • Venue: Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, California, USA
Farmers Insurance Open

  • Date: January 29 – February 1, 2026
  • Venue: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course), San Diego, California, USA

WM Phoenix Open

  • Date: February 5–8, 2026
  • Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona, USA

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • Date: February 12–15, 2026
  • Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California, USA

The Genesis Invitational

  • Date: February 19–22, 2026
  • Venue: The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California, USA

Cognizant Classic

  • Date: February 26 – March 1, 2026
  • Venue: PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • Date: March 5–8, 2026
  • Venue: Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida, USA

Puerto Rico Open

  • Date: March 5–8, 2026
  • Venue: Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

THE PLAYERS Championship

  • Date: March 12–15, 2026
  • Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA

Valspar Championship

  • Date: March 19–22, 2026
  • Venue: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida, USA

Texas Children’s Houston Open

  • Date: March 26–29, 2026
  • Venue: Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas, USA
Valero Texas Open

  • Date: April 2–5, 2026
  • Venue: TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas, USA

Masters Tournament

  • Date: April 9–12, 2026
  • Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, USA

RBC Heritage '

  • Date: April 16–19, 2026
  • Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, USA

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

  • Date: April 23–26, 2026
  • Venue: TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana, USA

Miami Championship

  • Date: April 30 – May 3, 2026
  • Venue: Trump National Doral (Blue Monster), Miami, Florida, USA

Truist Championship

  • Date: May 7–10, 2026
  • Venue: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

  • Date: May 7–10, 2026
  • Venue: Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USA

PGA Championship

  • Date: May 14–17, 2026
  • Venue: Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

  • Date: May 21–24, 2026
  • Venue: TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, USA

Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Date: May 28–31, 2026
  • Venue: Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, USA

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • Date: June 4–7, 2026
  • Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, USA

RBC Canadian Open

  • Date: June 11–14, 2026
  • Venue: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario, Canada

U.S. Open

  • Date: June 18–21, 2026
  • Venue: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, New York, USA

Travelers Championship

  • Date: June 25–28, 2026
  • Venue: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut, USA

John Deere Classic

  • Date: July 2–5, 2026
  • Venue: TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois, USA

Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 9–12, 2026
  • Venue: The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
ISCO Championship

  • Date: July 9–12, 2026
  • Venue: Hurstbourne Country Club, Louisville, Kentucky, USA

The Open Championship

  • Date: July 16–19, 2026
  • Venue: Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, England

Corales Puntacana Championship

  • Date: July 16–19, 2026
  • Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

3M Open

  • Date: July 23–26, 2026
  • Venue: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota, USA

Rocket Classic

  • Date: July 30 – August 2, 2026
  • Venue: Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan, USA

Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 6–9, 2026
  • Venue: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • Date: August 13–16, 2026
  • Venue: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee, USA

BMW Championship

  • Date: August 20–23, 2026
  • Venue: Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri, USA

TOUR Championship

  • Date: August 27–30, 2026
  • Venue: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

