Why did PGA Tour cancel The Sentry at Kapalua? Real reason explored

The PGA Tour has canceled its season-opening event, The Sentry, for 2026. The drought conditions in Kapalua have prompted the Tour officials to make the decision. This has been a season-opening tournament on the circuit since 1999, except in 2001.The Sentry is a signature event featuring a limited field. Kapalua Golf Course was shut down earlier this year after its grass turned from green to yellow because of water restrictions. However, the venue is unsuitable to host the PGA Tour event, and it has been canceled.PGA Tour’s Chief Competitions Officer, Tyler Dennis, opened up about the decision in the press conference. He said (via Golf Digest):“Since it first became a possibility that the PGA Tour would not be able to play at the Plantation Course due to the ongoing drought conditions on Maui, we worked closely with our partners at Sentry to assess options for contesting The Sentry in 2026. While it is unfortunate to arrive at this decision, we are appreciative of the collaboration and dedication from Sentry.”The 2026 PGA Tour season will commence with the Sony Open in Hawaii, scheduled from January 15 to 18. It’s a full-sized regular PGA Tour event.A look into the PGA Tour schedule 2026Here is the schedule of the 2026 PGA Tour season:Sony Open in HawaiiDate: January 15–18, 2026Venue: Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii, USAThe American ExpressDate: January 22–25, 2026Venue: Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, California, USAFarmers Insurance OpenDate: January 29 – February 1, 2026Venue: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course), San Diego, California, USAWM Phoenix OpenDate: February 5–8, 2026Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona, USAAT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-AmDate: February 12–15, 2026Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California, USAThe Genesis InvitationalDate: February 19–22, 2026Venue: The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California, USACognizant ClassicDate: February 26 – March 1, 2026Venue: PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USAArnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardDate: March 5–8, 2026Venue: Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club &amp; Lodge, Orlando, Florida, USAPuerto Rico OpenDate: March 5–8, 2026Venue: Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto RicoTHE PLAYERS ChampionshipDate: March 12–15, 2026Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USAValspar ChampionshipDate: March 19–22, 2026Venue: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida, USATexas Children’s Houston OpenDate: March 26–29, 2026Venue: Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas, USAValero Texas OpenDate: April 2–5, 2026Venue: TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas, USAMasters TournamentDate: April 9–12, 2026Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, USARBC Heritage 'Date: April 16–19, 2026Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, USAZurich Classic of New OrleansDate: April 23–26, 2026Venue: TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana, USAMiami ChampionshipDate: April 30 – May 3, 2026Venue: Trump National Doral (Blue Monster), Miami, Florida, USATruist ChampionshipDate: May 7–10, 2026Venue: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina, USAONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicDate: May 7–10, 2026Venue: Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USAPGA ChampionshipDate: May 14–17, 2026Venue: Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USATHE CJ CUP Byron NelsonDate: May 21–24, 2026Venue: TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, USACharles Schwab ChallengeDate: May 28–31, 2026Venue: Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, USAThe Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayDate: June 4–7, 2026Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, USARBC Canadian OpenDate: June 11–14, 2026Venue: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario, CanadaU.S. OpenDate: June 18–21, 2026Venue: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, New York, USATravelers ChampionshipDate: June 25–28, 2026Venue: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut, USAJohn Deere ClassicDate: July 2–5, 2026Venue: TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois, USAGenesis Scottish OpenDate: July 9–12, 2026Venue: The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, ScotlandISCO ChampionshipDate: July 9–12, 2026Venue: Hurstbourne Country Club, Louisville, Kentucky, USAThe Open ChampionshipDate: July 16–19, 2026Venue: Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, EnglandCorales Puntacana ChampionshipDate: July 16–19, 2026Venue: Puntacana Resort &amp; Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic3M OpenDate: July 23–26, 2026Venue: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota, USARocket ClassicDate: July 30 – August 2, 2026Venue: Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan, USAWyndham ChampionshipDate: August 6–9, 2026Venue: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina, USAFedEx St. Jude ChampionshipDate: August 13–16, 2026Venue: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee, USABMW ChampionshipDate: August 20–23, 2026Venue: Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri, USATOUR ChampionshipDate: August 27–30, 2026Venue: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia, USA