"Why hasn't the PGA Tour and the DP tour expanded" - LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman says golf needs to be more global

Greg Norman has been a strong advocate for LIV Golf’s intentions of growing the game. The Saudi-backed series CEO has often stated that his organization is working for the betterment of the sport. Adding to this, the Aussie has now come out to state that “golf needs to be more global” and that LIV is working towards the same.

Norman was speaking in the latest episode of LIV Golf’s Fairway to Heaven podcast when he commented on golf’s growth over the years. The former PGA Tour star said that the 'lack of recognition for the value of golf being global' has always “bothered” him. Furthermore, he said that he always wondered why the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour didn’t ‘expand to the rest of the world.’

Commenting on why golf needs to be more global, Greg Norman said on the Fairway to Heaven podcast:

"I think the one thing that's bothered me for a long long period of time is how some of the institutional leaders, whether they're from different parts of the world, have not recognized the value of what the globe can deliver for our game. As a player, I was always perplexed by that and wondered why hasn't the PGA Tour and the DP (World) Tour expanded and owned the rest of the world as well.

They did to a degree because they drifted down to other countries like South Africa, Australia and Asia to a degree. But it was only little bits of here and a little bit there, it wasn't looking at the global picture of how we map out and extract the best value for the fans, for the consumer, for the stakeholder to build a platform, not just from an economic impact but a consumer impact standpoint, using golf to do that. So, for a decade I was stumped by that.”

Greg Norman says LIV Golf has a 'massive opportunity' to grow global

Furthermore, he claimed that the emergence of LIV Golf has brought a solution to the scaling problem. Norman said that his circuit has a “massive opportunity” ahead of them. He said that the series is sticking to taking the direction of growth.

The 68-year-old Aussie added:

“So from my perspective, I sit here today and as I touch on ‘looking into the future,’ we have a massive opportunity ahead of us. Because we can take it in that direction, we will take it in that direction. Because golf all around the world has been crying out for this, for decades because others have left it alone."

It is pertinent to note that Norman’s comments on growing golf came minutes after he welcomed Rory McIlroy's change in opinion of LIV Golf. He said that the Northern Irishman earlier judged his Saudi-backed series "on other people's thoughts and opinions."

The LIV CEO joined several players like Phil Mickelson in welcoming McIlroy’s stance reversal on the rival circuit.