Why did PGA Tour Veteran Andy Bean undergo surgery? Real reason explored

PGA Tour professional Andy Bean is currently recuperating from the double lung replacement surgery he underwent on September 1. Bean had an illustrious career, winning 11 times on the PGA Tour and securing three titles on the PGA Tour Champions.

The 70-year-old former American golfer's friend, Alan Pope, shared on Facebook that the golfer's lungs were severely damaged due to COVID-19, leading to the double lung replacement surgery at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando last Thursday, September 1.

Pope wrote:

"My good friend and 11 time PGA Tour winner Andy Bean had a double lung replacement last night at AdventHealth in Orlando. Andy’s lungs were damaged badly from COVID."

He added:

"It is hard to find a better Christian man as he would do anything for anybody rich or poor as he been brought up to always do the right thing in life. Keep Andy in your prayers as so far he doing well but long recover."

Bean had a successful college career at the University of Florida, where he earned All-American honors three times. In 1973, he was part of the NCAA men's golf championship-winning Gators team. In 1978, he was inducted into the University's Hall of Fame as a 'Gator Great'.

Two years later, Bean turned professional and secured his first PGA Tour title in 1977 at the Doral-Eastern Open. He was also a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup squad twice. For seven consecutive years, from 1977 to 1986, he finished in the top 35 of the Tour money list.

Although Bean never won a major, he finished as the runner-up in the 1980 PGA Championship, the 1983 Open Championship, and the 1989 PGA Championship. Besides, he also achieved a T6 finish at the 1978 US Open and a T10 finish at the 1982 Masters Tournament.

Bean also found success on the PGA Tour Champions when he began playing in March 2003. He secured his first win on the Senior Tour at the 2006 Greater Hickory Classic in a playoff. Two years later, he claimed victory at the Regions Charity Classic, narrowly defeating Loren Roberts by a single stroke.

In the same year, Bean also won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Sonoma, California, with a dominant nine-shot victory over Gene Jones.

The 2011 Arnold Palmer Invitational marked Andy Bean's final event on the PGA Tour, and his last appearances on the PGA Tour Champions were in 2014, where he made six starts. His last event on the Senior Tour was the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn.

Andy Bean's professional wins explored

Here's a look at all the professional wins of Andy Bean:

PGA Tour

1977 Doral-Eastern Open

1978 Kemper Open

1978 Danny Thomas Memphis Classic

1978 Western Open

1979 Atlanta Classic

1980 Hawaiian Open

1981 Bay Hill Classic

1982 Doral-Eastern Open

1984 Greater Greensboro Open

1986 Doral-Eastern Open

1986 Byron Nelson Golf Classic

Japan Golf Tour

1978 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament

1987 ABC Japan-U.S. Match

Other wins

1986 Isuzu Kapalua International

1987 Isuzu Kapalua International

PGA Tour Champions

2006 Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn

2008 Regions Charity Classic

2008 Charles Schwab Cup Championship