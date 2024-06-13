Why does Pinehurst have the Putter Boy statue? Iconic statue’s history and relevance explored

'The Putter Boy' statue has become synonymous with the Pinehurst Resort. The statue is placed near the clubhouse and features a young boy with a golf club in a putting stance. The 124th US Open being held from June 13 to 16, 2024 at Pinehurst No. 2 has once again brought limelight to the iconic statue.

The story of the Putter Boy began in 1903 when Pinehurst founder James Walker Tufts' son Leonard Tufts hired an advertising agent Frank Presbrey. Presbrey created a young boy with golf equipment which was called Golf Lad.

The Lad was seen in the resort's initial advertising, which can be seen below:

In 1910, Leonard Tufts wanted a symbol to represent the resort. He asked Boston sculptress Lucy Richards for the work. However, Richards wasn't a golfer so she was advised by the course's designer Donald Ross. Ross showed her the proper grip and stance which later became the statue. But, it's not Ross in the statue as he was a middle-aged man then and instead, Golf Lad was used as a model.

Lucy Richards created a bronze statuette in a sundial form in 1912, where the shaft of the golf club's shadow tells the time. The statue is 17.5 inches tall and its costume is of a bucket hat and baggy clothes without the golf bag.

In the early days, the statue was known as "The Sundial Boy." In the 1970s, the statue was called "Putter Boy." It soon became the club's logo.

The statue since then has changed its location several times from the clubhouse to the World Golf Hall of Fame. In 2012, it was shifted to its original location. The Golf Lad has since then become the logo of the events, especially the US Open held at the course. The different logos can be watched in the video below:

The significance of the statue was explained by the director of retail operations at Pinehurst, Stephen Cryan in 1999. He said (via Golf Digest):

"The Lad is the father, in effect, to the Putter Boy. The Lad truly represents what Pinehurst is all about—youthful enthusiasm and walking No. 2. He’s been a part of our history since the early 1900s. To have him represent the U.S. Open, clearly the biggest event to ever come to Pinehurst, is a perfect match."

For those who wonder about the difference between Golf Lad and Putter Boy, the Pinehurst X account states:

"The difference is simple. Golf Lad is a character and has a personality witnessed through his various poses and moments. He moves. He is active. He is able to participate in and around the U.S. Open. Putter Boy is a statue and is always in the same pose."

Future USGA events at Pinehurst Resort

The Pinehurst has held several events. The first Major USGA event at the course was the PGA Championship in 1936. It has since then held several events at the venue. They are as follows:

1936 - PGA Championship

- PGA Championship 1951 - Ryder Cup

- Ryder Cup 1962 - U.S. Amateur

- U.S. Amateur 1994 - U.S. Senior Open

- U.S. Senior Open 1999 - U.S. Open

- U.S. Open 2005 - U.S. Open

- U.S. Open 2008 - U.S. Amateur

- U.S. Amateur 2014 - U.S. Open

- U.S. Open 2014 - U.S. Women's Open

- U.S. Women's Open 2019 - U.S. Amateur

Several future events are lined up at the venue including the US Open in 2029, 2035, 2041, and 2047. The future events are as follows:

2024 - U.S. Open

- U.S. Open 2027 - U.S. Women's Amateur

- U.S. Women's Amateur 2029 - U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open

- U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open 2035 - U.S. Open

- U.S. Open 2038 - U.S. Amateur

- U.S. Amateur 2041 - U.S. Open

- U.S. Open 2044 - U.S. Women's Amateur

- U.S. Women's Amateur 2047 - U.S. Open