Why was play suspended at the Bank of Utah Championship 2025, Round 1?

The opening round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 was suspended on Thursday, October 23 due to darkness. The groups that couldn't finish their round will now resume on Friday.

The first round of the Bank of Utah Championship started on time, but the afternoon session faced a fifteen-minute delay. The effect of this was visible on an already slow day, as several groups couldn't complete the 18 holes despite no weather impact.

As per the official PGA Tour statement, the remaining players will resume the round on Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. ET (8 a.m. MT). Thirty-eight players from fourteen different groups are yet to complete their round.

Here's a list of players yet to complete the first round at the Bank of Utah championship:

T1. Austin Cook: -6 (thru 13)

T12. Takumi Kanaya: -4 (thru 13*)

T12. Kevin Yu: -4 (thru 16)

T21. Zac Blair: -3 (thru 15*)

T21. Francesco Molinari: -3 (thru 17*)

T21. Tom Hoge: -3 (thru 17*)

T21. Kaito Onishi: -3 (thru 12)

T46. Kevin Streelman: -2 (thru 13)

T46. Trevor Cone: -2 (thru 13)

T46. Braden Thornberry: -2 (thru 14*)

T46. Michael Brennan: -2 (thru 13*)

T46. Thomas Rosenmueller: -2 (thru 15*)

T63. Mason Andersen: -1 (thru 12)

T63. Noah Goodwin: -1 (thru 15*)

T72. Mark Hubbard: E (thru 14)

T72. Patrick Fishburn: E (thru 13)

T72. Matt Wallace: E (thru 16*)

T72. Max Homa: E (thru 17)

T72. Rafael Campos: E (thru 17*)

T85. Matthew Riedel: +1 (thru 13)

T85. Pierceson Coody: +1 (thru 13*)

T85. James Hahn: +1 (thru 15*)

T98. Matteo Manassero: +2 (thru 12)

T98. Joseph Bramlett: +2 (thru 14)

T98. Luke Clanton: +2 (thru 13*)

T98. John Pak: +2 (thru 13*)

T98. Owen Stamper: +2 (thru 15*)

T98. Nick Hardy: +2 (thru 16)

T98. Joel Dahmen: +2 (thru 16*)

T111. Norman Xiong: +3 (thru 12)

T111. Taylor Dickson: +3 (thru 14*)

T111. William Mouw: +3 (thru 16)

T120. Taylor Montgomery: +4 (thru 12)

T120. Beau Hossler: +4 (thru 14)

T120. Tommy Sharp: +4 (thru 14*)

T120. David Liechty (a): +4 (thru 13*)

127. Preston Summerhays: +5 (thru 12)

130. Yi Cao: +7 (thru 13)

Bank of Utah Championship Day 1 leaderboard explored

At the time of suspension, the trio of Thorbjorn Olesen, Jesper Svensson, and David Lipsky shared the first-round lead among those who had completed 18 holes. Austin Cook also joined them at 6-under through thirteen holes on Thursday. Paul Peterson and Nick Dunlap were one stroke back, along with five others, after Day 1 action.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Bank of Utah Championship after Day 1:

T1 . Thorbjørn Olesen: -6

. Thorbjørn Olesen: -6 T1. Jesper Svensson: -6

T1. David Lipsky: -6

T1. Austin Cook: -6 (thru 13)

T5. Paul Peterson: -5

T5. Justin Lower: -5

T5. Ryan Gerard: -5

T5. Cameron Champ: -5

T5. Frankie Capan III: -5

T5. Jackson Suber: -5

T5. Nick Dunlap: -5

T12. Greyson Sigg: -4

T12. Ben Kohles: -4

T12. Mac Meissner: -4

T12. Harry Higgs: -4

T12. Harrison Endycott: -4

T12. David Ford: -4

T12. Alex Noren: -4

T12. Kevin Yu: -4 (thru 16)

T12. Takumi Kanaya: -4 (thru 13*)

