Why was the play suspended in the BMW PGA Championship? Exploring the reason, restart time, and more

The schedule for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship has been hit hard. Natural light and weather played cruel tricks on the event and put organizers under pressure.

The second round of the BMW PGA Championship was suspended (as was the first round) due to darkness. The main reason was that a heavy morning fog prevented the day from starting at the scheduled time.

The BMW PGA Championship will resume at 2:20 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday to allow the remaining 25 players to complete their rounds.

The restructured schedule of the BMW PGA Championship has the third round starting at 5:20 a.m. Eastern time, but all indications are that it will start much later. Of the 25 remaining players, one is on the 9th hole, three on the 12th, five on the 14th, three on the 15th, seven on the 16th and six on the 17th.

The resumption of action will be very competitive as many of the players still have a chance to make the cut. The cut line is projected to be -1.

Among the players waiting to finish their rounds, several big names stand out. The European captain for the Ryder Cup, Luke Donald, is on the 16th hole with a score of -2.

Also on the 16th are the vice-captains Edoardo and Francesco Molinari with scores of even and +2 respectively.

The surprise leader of the first day, Marcus Helligkilde, was also in contention in 14th. However, the Dane should have no trouble making the cut as he has a score of -8.

How have the European Ryder Cup players fared at the BMW PGA Championship?

Ludvig Aberg is leading the pack of the European Ryder Cup team at the BMW PGA Championship. In fact, the rookie sensation is tied for the lead with compatriot Sebastian Söderberg (-10) with two rounds to play.

Tommy Fleetwood at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship (Image via Getty).

Tommy Fleetwood has moved up 18 places to T3 (-9) and Sepp Straka has also moved up 26 places to T7 (-8). Tyrrell Hatton has maintained the stability of his game (T10, -7), while Matt Fitzpatrick has dropped 14 places to T16 (-6).

Jon Rahm had a good second round to move up 31 places to T16 (-6), Viktor Hovland moved up to T25 (-5) and defending champion Shane Lowry dropped 10 places to T31 (-4).

Robert MacIntyre was another player who started poorly on the first day, but recovered in the second round to move up 26 places to T39 (-3).

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Nicolai Hojgaard are tied for 61st at -1. If everything stays the way it is, the three would make the cut on the number.