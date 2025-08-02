Why was play suspended in Round 2 of the Wyndham Championship 2025?

The second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 was forced to stop before all the players could complete play. The action was halted before everyone could finish their second round. Play was initially paused due to lightning at Sedgefield Country Club, but was later suspended for the day as conditions didn’t improve.The Wyndham Championship 2025 teed off on Thursday, July 31, and the first round went smoothly with no weather interruptions. However, on the following day, the forecast called for strong winds and a chance of rain.Around 4:32 p.m. ET, the organizers blew the horn to pause the Wyndham Championship as the weather became a bit dangerous. An hour later, the play was suspended completely for the day.Seventy-four players will finish the second round of the Wyndham Championship on Saturday, August 2. Play will resume at 7:30 a.m. ET, and the third round will start around 10:30 a.m. ET. Due to the packed schedule, the third round will also be played with split tees and in threesomes.Players yet to complete the Wyndham Championship 2025, Round 2, exploredHere's a look at all the 74 players yet to finish the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025:1. Cameron Young: -14 (15)2. Aaron Rai: -13 (13)T6. Alex Noren: -10 (10)T6. Nico Echavarria: -10 (12)T8. Joel Dahmen: -9 (10)T8. Kurt Kitayama: -9 (13)T8. Davis Thompson: -9 (13)T13. Chris Kirk: -8 (12)T16. Matteo Manassero: -7 (8)T16. Max McGreevy: -7 (15)T16. Chandler Phillips: -7 (16)T22. Paul Peterson: -6 (8)T22. Jackson Koivun (a): -6 (10)T22. Brian Campbell: -6 (11)T22. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -6 (12)T22. William Mouw (a): -6 (13)T22. Beau Hossler: -6 (16)T33. Andrew Putnam: -5 (10)T33. Harry Hall: -5 (11)T33. Matthieu Pavon: -5 (12)T41. Steven Fisk: -4 (8)T41. Noah Goodwin: -4 (9)T41. Garrick Higgo: -4 (10)T41. Harry Higgs: -4 (10)T41. Lee Hodges: -4 (12)T41. Matt Wallace: -4 (12)T41. Patton Kizzire: -4 (13)T41. Keith Mitchell: -4 (14)T41. Jordan Spieth: -4 (14)T41. Adam Scott: -4 (14)T41. Rico Hoey: -4 (15)T41. Victor Perez: -4 (16)T65. Scotty Kennon: -3 (7)T65. Seamus Power: -3 (11)T65. Cam Davis: -3 (11)T65. Emiliano Grillo: -3 (12)T65. Matti Schmid: -3 (14)T65. Doug Ghim: -3 (14)T65. Rafael Campos: -3 (14)T65. Justin Lower: -3 (15)T65. Eric Cole: -3 (16)T82. Frankie Capan III: -2 (7)T82. Takumi Kanaya: -2 (9)T82. David Ford: -2 (10)T82. Webb Simpson: -2 (11)T82. Ben Kohles: -2 (16)T93. Gordon Sargent: -1 (8)T93. John Pak: -1 (9)T93. Si Woo Kim: -1 (10)T93. Byeong Hun An: -1 (12)T93. Nick Hardy: -1 (13)T93. Max Homa: -1 (13)T93. Adam Svensson: -1 (13)T93. Kevin Roy: -1 (14)T93. Patrick Fishburn: -1 (15)T110. Danny Walker: E (9)T110. Stephan Jaeger: E (11)T110. Ryan Gerard: E (13)T117. Quade Cummins: +1 (8)T117. Stephen Franken: +1 (9)T117. Preston Cole: +1 (9)T117. Aaron Wise: +1 (10)T117. Pierceson Coody: +1 (10)T117. Davis Riley: +1 (11)T128. Will Gordon: +2 (9)T128. Nick Dunlap: +2 (10)T128. Tom Kim: +2 (13)T128. Austin Eckroat: +2 (13)T128. Ryo Hisatsune: +2 (14)T128. Jim Herman: +2 (15)T128. Bud Cauley: +2 (16)T142. Will Chandler: +4 (8)T142. Braden Thornberry: +4 (8)T145. Ryan Palmer: +5 (10)