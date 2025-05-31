Why was play suspended at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 2?

The play at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 was forced to stop due to inclement weather at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. Play was suspended around 7:32 p.m. ET on Friday, May 30.

Ad

The U.S. Women's Open 2025 began on Thursday, May 29, and the opening round went smoothly. However, the rain was probably quite heavy on Friday, though most of the day remained unaffected. Toward the end of the day, players were asked to head back to the shelter as dangerous weather was approaching.

The U.S. Women's Open and LPGA shared the information about the suspension of play with fans on social media.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The play was halted for an hour before it was resumed at 8:26 pm ET.

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the time of the suspension, Mao Saigo held the top spot at 8-under. She carded a 6-under 66 in the second round to take a two-shot lead over A Lim Kim, who was 2-under for the day through 16 holes. Nelly Korda fired a 5-under 67 to jump 31 spots to T3. She was tied at 5-under alongside Sarah Schmelzel, Maja Stark, Yealimi Noh, and Hinako Shibuno.

Here's a look at the projected leaderboard for the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 2:

Ad

1. Mao Saigo: -8 (F)

T2. A Lim Kim: -6 (16)

T3. Nelly Korda: -5 (F)

T3. Sarah Schmelzel: -5 (F)

T3. Hinako Shibuno: -5 (F)

T3. Yealimi Noh: -5 (F)

T3. Maja Stark: -5 (17)

T8. Linn Grant: -4 (F)

T8. Jing Yan: -4 (F)

T8. Chiara Tamburlini: -4 (F)

T8. Jin Hee Im: -4 (16)

How many players are yet to finish the play at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 2?

Here's a look at the players yet to complete Round 2 at the U.S. Women's Open 2025:

Anna Huang: +3 (12)

Sarah Lim (a): +8 (12)

Hinata Ikeba: +11 (12)

Wei-Ling Hsu: -1 (13)

Linnea Strom: +1 (13)

Elina Sinz: +7 (13)

Celeste Dao: +9 (13)

Brooke Biermann (a): +10 (13)

Katelyn Kong (a): +11 (13)

Amari Avery: -2 (13)

Daniela Darquea: +2 (13)

Hazuki Kimura (a): +10 (13)

Auston Kim: -2 (14)

Seunghui Ro: E (14)

Maria José Marin (a): +2 (14)

Gemma Dryburgh: -2 (14)

Celine Borge: -1 (14)

Aline Krauter: +1 (14)

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a): +2 (14)

Moriya Jutanugarn: +5 (14)

Kotona Izumida: +6 (14)

Mi Hyang Lee: +4 (15)

Ai Suzuki: +4 (15)

Sohyun Bae: +6 (15)

Ashleigh Buhai: +2 (15)

Manon De Roey: +5 (15)

Narin An: +5 (15)

Dasom Ma: +1 (16)

Arpichaya Yubol: +6 (16)

Andie Smith (a): +9 (16)

In Gee Chun: -3 (16)

Jeongeun Lee6: +5 (16)

Sung Hyun Park: +8 (16)

A Lim Kim: -6 (17)

Ariya Jutanugarn: -3 (17)

Lydia Ko: E (17)

Allisen Corpuz: +1 (17)

Rose Zhang: +2 (17)

Yuka Saso: +3 (17)

Jeeno Thitikul: +3 (17)

Rianne Malixi (a): +13 (17)

Lilia Vu: +18 (17)

Jinhee Im: -4 (17)

Chisato Iwai: -2 (17)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +2 (17)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More