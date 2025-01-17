Why did Rickie Fowler switch golf balls and prototype wood? Real reason explored

Rickie Fowler tested his new club, the 13.5-degree Cobra 2-wood prototype, nicknamed the Deuce, before the 2025 American Express week and felt that the clubs were versatile, so he opted for them. Fowler's golf ball and gloves contract with TaylorMade was also not extended for the 2025 year, and hence, the golfer confirmed that he'd be playing with the Titleist 2023 Pro V1 golf ball at the third event on the PGA Tour roster.

The golfer told the PGA Tour that these new clubs were handy as they could be swiftly moved from left to right compared to a driver. He said:

“That area, kind of 2-wood, mini-driver, "Deuce," whatever you want to call it, has become a little bit more of a hot club in a way, just for the versatility…And more so with left-to-right winds, and still being able to get it out there a decent ways. Not as far as driver, but just another option to have," Fowler said

Trending

“I hit it for the first time Thursday of last week, was able to do a little testing here (at The American Express), but a lot of good stuff. I’m getting very similar numbers and launch conditions to the TaylorMade (BRNR) head that I’ve been hitting. ("The Deuce") might launch a touch higher, which isn’t a bad thing, especially if you’re hitting it off the deck," he added.

Fowler’s first PGA Tour event of 2025 was American Express and he finished with the first round on Thursday. Fowler was at T65 after the first round of the American Express, where he scored 3 under. He shot five birdies in that round along with a bogey. He'd start for the second round on the Nicklaus Tournament Course along with Wyndham Clark on the 10th tee at 12:58 pm.

How did Rickie Fowler's bag look in 2024, 2023 and 2022?

In 2024, Rickie Fowler carried driver: Cobra Aerojet LS; mini driver: TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver Copper; 5-wood: Cobra LTDx LS; irons: Cobra King Tour Black Edition; wedges: Cobra King; Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60°); putter: L.A.B Golf DF3; ball: TaylorMade TP5; apparel and shoes: Puma and glove: TaylorMade.

In 2023, the played had driver: Cobra Aerojet LS with Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype 70 X shaft; 3-wood: Cobra Aerojet LS with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft; 5-wood: Cobra LTDx LS; white 8F5Irons: Cobra King Forged Tour (4-PW); putter: Odyssey Versa Jailbird; wedges: Cobra King; and TaylorMade TP5 balls.

In 2022, his golf bag had the driver: Cobra King F9; 3-wood: Cobra RadSpeed Big Tour; 5-wood: Cobra LTDx LS; driving iron: Cobra LTDx (4-iron); Irons: Cobra King Forged MB; wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, Titleist Wedge Works; putter: Cobra King Vintage Sport-45 Prototype and the ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback