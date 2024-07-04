Why is Rory McIlroy absent from the John Deere Classic 2024? Reason explained

Rory McIlroy is one of the big misses from the John Deere Classic 2024 field. The World No.2 decided to sit the event out, after his heartbreak at the US Open. For the unversed, the 35-year-old golfer lost the major at Pinehurst by a stroke to LIV Golf rival Bryson DeChambeau last month. Following this, he announced a short break from competitive golf.

McIlroy made headlines after he rushed out of Pinehurst after his painful loss at the US Open. A day later, the Northern Irishman congratulated the champion and announced a three-week hiatus from the PGA Tour till the Scottish Open. This included him missing the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Rory McIlroy wrote on X after his US Open loss:

“Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest I’ve had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer… As I reflect on my week, I’ll rue a few things over the course of the tournament, mostly the two missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day. But, as I always try to do, I’ll look at the positives of the week that far outweigh the negatives.

As I said at the start of the tournament, I feel closer to winning my next major championship than I ever have… I’ve shown my resilience over and over again in the last 17 years and I will again. I’m going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for my defence of the Genesis Scottish Open and the Open at Royal Troon.”

The PGA Tour star signed the letter with “See you in Scotland,” suggesting he is confirmed to defend his title at the national Open event. The ace golfer is also confirmed for The Open Championship at Royal Troon, where he will once again compete to end his decade-long major drought.

For the unversed, McIlroy finished T22 at the Masters this season and T12 at the PGA Championship. The second-place finish at the US Open has been the Irishman’s best individual finish this year. It is pertinent to note that he won the Zurich Classic team title with Shane Lowry in April.

Genesis Scottish Open honors Rory McIlroy with a plaque at The Renaissance Club

Rory McIlroy is expected to have an emotional return to the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club next weekend. The event organizers decided to surprise the event’s defending champion with a commemorative plaque on the field. The event revealed the pleasant surprise on the 18th hole on Monday.

The four-time major winner will be greeted at the hole with a plaque honoring his remarkable 2-iron from 202 yards into a 40-mph wind to 11 feet, which set up the winning birdie. The golfer, who has admittedly been down since losing the US Open title to Bryson DeChambeau, is expected to be cheered up by the special surprise at The Renaissance Club.

According to the club founder Jerry Sarvadi, Rory McIlroy had claimed that the shot in question was ‘one of the five best shots’ he’s hit in his ‘entire career.’

Jerry Sarvadi said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“We just did it (installed the honorary plaque) today. We’re going to tell him when he gets here… He said, ‘When I turn 80, it will be one of the five best shots I hit in my entire career.’”

The plaque is expected to boost up Rory McIlroy’s morale ahead of the British Open, being played just days later at Royal Troon.

