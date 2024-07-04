Why is Rory McIlroy getting a tribute plaque at Scottish Open host course? Reason explored

When Rory McIlroy finally returns to action, it will be at the Scottish Open. The golfer could not have picked a better tournament to come back for, as the venue will honor the Irishman with a special plaque.

The Renaissance Club has decided that there will be an honorary plaque with McIlroy's name, face and other details on it to greet him upon his return to golf. But why?

The primary reason is that McIlroy hit one of the most impressive shots in Scottish Open history en route to his win last year. The plaque will commemorate his 200-yard 2-iron shot that landed 11 feet from the hole in the face of intense winds. His birdie putt after won him the tournament.

Jerry Sarvadi, the club founder, said (via Mirror):

"We just did it today. We're going to tell him when he gets here. He said, 'When I turn 80, it will be one of the five best shots I hit in my entire career.'"

For another thing, McIlroy could use a lifting of spirits. He has been downtrodden since failing to capture the US Open crown. Carrying a lead, he missed two three-foot putts in the final three holes leading to a meltdown and a second-place finish.

He has since taken a break. The golfer cited the need for a mental reset as his reason for staying away from the course. Coming back to somewhere that appreciates and honors him will be good for McIlroy.

There is also the lingering divorce that McIlroy is going through. Before the US Open, it was revealed that he and his longtime wife Erica Stoll would be parting ways. It's been a difficult few weeks, but when Rory McIlroy does get back, he'll have a touching reminder that much better times could be awaiting him.

Rory McIlroy set for return to Scottish Open next week

Following a shocking defeat to Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open, Rory McIlroy set a return date for July 11 at the Genesis Scottish Open. The golfer didn't speak to the media after the Major, opting to leave and release a statement later. In it, he called that final round the toughest day of his career.

Rory McIlroy will return for the Scottish Open (Image via Imagn)

He said via Reuters:

"I'm going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for my defense of the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open and Royal Troon. See you in Scotland."

McIlroy missed the Travelers Championship among the three tournaments he could have played in. The World No. 2 needed some time and he likely chose the Scottish Open to return since he's the defending champion and has had good experiences there.

