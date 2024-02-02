Why was Rory McIlroy handed a two-shot penalty at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? All you need to know

Rory McIlroy carded 1-under 71 in the first round to finish T39 after the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. During the Thursday round, he was given a two-stroke penalty on the par-5 seventh hole for an improper drop.

On the 16th hole of the opening round, McIlroy was at 5-under when his tee shot landed into the bush under the pine tree. He opted for relief under an unplayable and brought the ball back to the club length of the right side of his direct line. Unfortunately, he forgot that the rule was modified recently, which barred him from doing so.

Before 2023, players were allowed to drop the ball on the club length of either side of the direct line. However, now they are required to drop the ball on the direct line. The 34-year-old Northern Irishman ended up making a triple bogey. He had made a bogey on the 16th hole as well, and then went on to sink a bogey on the final hole too.

Speaking at the post-round interview, McIlroy commented on the incident. He was quoted as saying via the PGA Tour:

"So I took an unplayable on 7 and I took it back on-line. Then unbeknownst to me, the rule changed in January 2023 where you used to be able to come back on-line, take a club length either side. That was changed in 2019 to be able to do that.

"I wasn't aware that that rule was changed again in 2023, so I took a drop thinking of the 2019 rules when everything was sort of changed, not knowing that the rule was changed again in 2023, so got a two-stroke penalty there."

Mark Dusbabek, Senior Director and Lead TV Rules and Video Analyst for the PGA Tour, explained on the feed that one has to drop the ball on the line from where it can roll in any direction. He said as per the PGA Tour:

"When the rules changed in 2023, back-of-the-line relief, you still go back-of-the-line, in line with the flagstick, from where the ball is. However, you have to drop it on that line, and it can roll in any direction, even forward, one club length.

"Rory, from that line, dropped one club length to the side, which makes it the wrong place, and it will be a two-stroke penalty."

When will Rory McIlroy tee off in the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Rory McIlroy is paired with Ludvig Aberg for the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The duo will tee off on Friday at 12:45 p.m. ET from the first tee at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

McIlroy is currently T39 at 1-under, eight strokes back from the leader, Thomas Detry.