Why did Rory McIlroy resign from the PGA Tour Policy Board? Commissioner Jay Monahan’s email explored

Rory McIlroy shocked everyone on Tuesday by announcing his resignation from the PGA Tour policy board. The golfer cited personal and professional reasons for terminating his membership, which was scheduled to end by the close of 2024.

For the last two years, McIlroy was the face of the PGA Tour in its fight against LIV Golf, which emerged as a major threat to the Tour's monopoly. He played a major role in the tour's overhaul, which included the introduction of designated events with an increased purse size.

When the PIF and PGA Tour announced their merger in June of this year, the 24-time PGA Tour winner justified it despite admitting his hatred for the Saudi-backed circuit. However, all of this took a toll on him, as, in his own words, he felt like a 'sacrificial lamb' after being kept in the dark about the Tour's secret negotiations with the PIF.

On Tuesday, November 14, during the pre-event press conference of the DP World Tour Championship, Mcllroy admitted that he wasn't enjoying the PGA Tour policy board member role much.

"Not what I signed for whenever I went on the board," he said as per Golf.com. "But, yeah, the game of professional golf has been in flux for the last two years."

With TGL debuting at the start of 2024, the 34-year-old Northern Irishman will have added responsibilities. For those unfamiliar, TGL is the brainchild of TMRW Sports, co-owned by McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Additionally, Mcllroy will lead Boston Common Golf, one of the six teams in the league.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan thanked Mcllroy for his exceptional dedication and commitment to the tour, both as a Player Advisory Council member (2019–21) and as a Player Director of the Policy Board (2022–23).

Monahan was quoted as saying via the PGA Tour:

"During his tenure, Rory's insight has been instrumental in helping shape the success of the TOUR, and his willingness to thoughtfully voice his opinions has been especially impactful."

Monahan further announced that the remaining Player Directors will elect a player to serve McIlroy's incomplete tenure, which will expire by the end of 2024.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the DP World Tour Championship in 2023?

The four-time Major champion is set to compete at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship this week, marking the end of the European season. The event will take place from Thursday, November 16, to Sunday, November 19, at the Jumeirah Golf Estates-Earth Course in Dubai.

The DP World Tour Championship will feature the top 50 players in the Race to Dubai standings, competing for a purse size of $10 million.

McIlroy is paired with Jon Rahm, another heavyweight, for the first round of the DP World Tour Championship. The duo will be the last to tee off at the Jumeirah Golf Estates-Earth Course, beginning their first round on Thursday at 7:45 am ET.

Rory McIlroy has already claimed the Race to Dubai season-long title, after securing an attainable lead ahead of the season finale. He is more than 2000 points ahead of Rahm.