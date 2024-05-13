Why was Rory McIlroy’s 2024 Wells Fargo Championship trophy delivered via helicopter by police officers? Ceremonial act explored

On Sunday, May 12, the trophy for Rory McIlroy's 2024 Wells Fargo Championship was delivered via a helicopter by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. This was done by them in remembrance of the four officers who died in Charlotte last month.

McIlroy carded a 65 in the final round and finished at 17-under to win the Wells Fargo Championship, trumping Xander Schauffele by five strokes. For the presentation ceremony, a helicopter landed on the 18th fairway of Quail Hollow, with Lee Greenwood’s 'God Bless the USA' playing from the speakers.

CMPD Chief of Police Johnny Jennings emerged from the helicopter with the trophy in hand and placed it in the center, which was decorated with yellow and red roses. During the presentation ceremony, Kendall Alley, general president of Champions for Education, declared a $125,000 donation to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation in support of the fallen heroes.

"Their legacy will forever inspire us to strive for a better tomorrow," Quail Hollow Club president Johnny Harris said as per the PGA Toue. "Let us carry their memory in our hearts and continue to honor their sacrifice through our actions and deeds."

On April 29, William 'Alden' Elliot, Sam Poloche, Joshua Eyer, and Thomas M. Weeks Jr. were killed when they were trying to serve a warrant at a Charlotte-area home. Besides, five other officers were also injured during the incident.

"I was able to play good enough golf today" - Rory McIlroy reflects on his 4th win at Wells Fargo Championship

This was Rory McIlroy's fourth win at the Wells Fargo Championship. He had previously won the event in 2010, 2015, and 2021. During the winner's press conference, he said it was difficult to say if winning the 26th PGA Tour title was unbelievable or winning for the fourth time at Charlotte.

He added:

"Whenever I sort of hit some of these milestones or do these things, I always think back to, for example, like 20-year-old me playing in this tournament for the first time.

"If I had known back then that this is the way everything was going to pan out, I probably wouldn't have believed you. Anytime things like this happen I feel incredibly lucky and grateful that I have the opportunity to do what I do. I was able to play good enough golf today to take advantage of that opportunity," he added.

The Northern Irishman bagged a $3.6 million paycheck for his fourth win at Charlotte and also received 700 FedEx points, moving to fourth in the season standings.