Why is Rory McIlroy skipping the opening event of the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs?

Rory McIlroy has decided to withdraw from the upcoming 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs opener. This is a big upset because only 70 participants were expected to compete in the first round of this year's playoffs, and he was a fan favorite. He claimed that this was due to his rigorous schedule this season. He took part in many tournaments, which he usually doesn't, thus leading to a hectic schedule.

The 2025 Masters winner spoke with the Telegraph about his decision not to participate in the FedEx Cup Playoffs this season. He claimed that last year, he was unable to perform adequately and was eliminated in only the first tournament. He finished second or third last, which is why he will not compete this season:

"There’s a few tournaments that I played this year that I don’t usually play and that I might not play next year. Like, I played the Cognizant [Classic] in Palm Beach Gardens, [the Texas Open in] San Antonio, and [the RBC Heritage in] Hilton Head."

"And I’ll probably not play the first play-off event in Memphis. I mean, I finished basically dead last there this year [tied for 68 in a 70-man field], and only moved down one spot in the play-off standings," Rory McIlroy added.

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship will kick off this week, on August 7. The tournament will be held at TPC Southwind, a par-70 course spanning 7,244 yards featuring tight fairways, water hazards, and fast Bermuda-grass greens. The field, generally the top 70 golfers in the world, will be reduced to 69 competitors due to the withdrawal.

How has Rory McIlroy's 2025 season gone so far?

Rory McIlroy at The 153rd Open - Day Four | Getty Images

Rory McIlroy has had a mixed season thus far. He had some impressive wins in the early months, including the first Major, the Masters. He has three victories and nine top-10 finishes in 14 starts in 2025. Here's a more in-depth look:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – 1, 267 (−21): $3,600,000

– 1, 267 (−21): $3,600,000 The Genesis Invitational – T17, 285 (−3): $270,714

– T17, 285 (−3): $270,714 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T15, 285 (−3): $349,000

– T15, 285 (−3): $349,000 THE PLAYERS Championship – 1, 276 (−12): $4,500,000

– 1, 276 (−12): $4,500,000 Texas Children's Houston Open – T5, 265 (−15): $337,844

– T5, 265 (−15): $337,844 Masters Tournament – 1, 277 (−11): $4,200,000

– 1, 277 (−11): $4,200,000 Zurich Classic of New Orleans – –, 266 (−22): --

– –, 266 (−22): -- Truist Championship – T7, 270 (−10): $602,500

– T7, 270 (−10): $602,500 PGA Championship – T47, 287 (+3): $49,190

– T47, 287 (+3): $49,190 RBC Canadian Open – Missed Cut, 149 (+9): --

– Missed Cut, 149 (+9): -- U.S. Open – T19, 287 (+7): $243,070

– T19, 287 (+7): $243,070 Travelers Championship – T6, 268 (−12): $695,000

– T6, 268 (−12): $695,000 Genesis Scottish Open – T2, 267 (−13): $788,175

– T2, 267 (−13): $788,175 The Open – T7, 274 (−10): $451,833

