“Why does Rory still keep getting into this?” – Fans react to Rory McIlroy suggesting that Jon Rahm is not joining LIV Golf despite rumors

Rory McIlroy has squashed the rumors that Jon Rahm's shock exit from the inaugural season of TGL meant he was looking to switch to LIV Golf.

Last week, Jon Rahm announced that he was dropping out of the upcoming tech-infused league due to commitment issues. However, fans speculated that it was an indication of his leaving the PGA Tour soon for a Saudi-backed circuit.

On Monday, November 6, during the press conference for his TGL team, Boston Common, McIlroy addressed and discarded the speculations about Rahm's future with the PGA Tour, saying that the latter had no intention of joining the Saudi-backed league.

He said, as per Rick Gehman of CBS:

"I spoke to Jon a couple days ago and would be very very surprised if that were to happen (Rahm to LIV)... I'm pretty confident Jon is a PGA TOUR player."

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to McIlroy's comments. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Why does Rory still keep getting into this ?"

Expand Tweet

"It’s no real surprise- Rahm is clearly focused on the majors and his family"

Expand Tweet

"Just like Brooksie was"

Expand Tweet

"Rory shouldn’t speak!"

Expand Tweet

"Why would an Alpha listen to a Beta @McIlroyRory @JonRahmpga"

Expand Tweet

"Does anybody believe anything that comes out of Rory’s mouth."

Expand Tweet

"Rahm to LIV"

Expand Tweet

"this confirms he moves to liv"

Expand Tweet

"Of course he’s staying on the PGA tour, just not committing to all those extra tournaments. He has a young family and that’s his priority. Pretty simple really!"

Expand Tweet

"Of course he is. Everyone with brains knew that. Just the livstan Liars would post rumors all day."

Expand Tweet

"He’s probably right, but Rahm could end this by saying he’s not going."

Expand Tweet

How was Rory McIlroy's performance in the 2022–23 season?

The 24-time PGA Tour winner began the 2022–23 season with a victory at the CJ Cup the previous year. His three wins in 2022 helped him finish the year as the No. 1 golfer in the Original World Golf Rankings.

McIlroy started 2023 by winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January for the third time in his career. Following a victory at Emirates Golf Club and a runner-up finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he experienced a slight dip in form when he failed to make the cut at the 2023 Players Championship.

The four-time major champion secured a third-place finish at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play but surprisingly missed the cut at the Masters Tournament, the only major he has not won yet.

After a T47 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy found some consistency in his game and managed to achieve a series of top-10 finishes in the remainder of the PGA Tour season. He also edged out Robert MacIntyre by a one-stroke margin to win the Genesis Scottish Open.

The Northern Irishman finished fourth in the FedEx Cup standings and earned $13,921,008 during the season. With 16 cuts made in 18 starts and 13 top-ten finishes, including two runner-up finishes, he ended the season ranked second in the OWGR.

McIlroy also experienced success in the Ryder Cup campaign last month, leading the points list for the first time in Team Europe's victorious campaign in Rome. He suffered only one loss and finished the tournament with a record of 4-1-0.