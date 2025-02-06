Why is Rose Zhang not defending her Founders Cup title? Unique reason explored

Rose Zhang will miss the Founders Cup this year after opting out to focus on her studies. The 21-year-old defeated Madelene Sagstrom in the 2024 edition to lift her second silverware.

Zhang also won the Mizuho Americas Open in 2023 with a par on the second playoff hole against Jennifer Kupcho after her debut as a professional golfer to earn LPGA Tour membership.

The Founders Cup which was established in 2011 is played to celebrate the 13 women who founded the LPGA in 1950. The event held annually, welcomes top golfers to compete for the main prize. The Founders Cup has been hosted on different courses over the years.

Speaking at a press conference last week at the Lake Nona Golf Country Club, Rose Zhang highlighted why she is prioritizing her academics within this period:

“I think one mistake that I made last year was when I had an offseason and I was at school full time with 20 units. I had a couple hard classes and I lost a lot of sleep. I didn't really take care of myself. I was trying to practice the same amount I was on tour and also being in school in that sense, which was a lot to load.

So this year was more to balance out my entire lifestyle. It’s just a lot of work in school, academia, getting assignments out of the way easier, and then I can kind of lay low, practice a little bit when I feel like it."

The LPGA Tour sees a return to Bradenton Country Club for the Founders Cup which is from February 6 to 9, 2025. Top female golfers like Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda are expected to compete at the event.

Rose Zhang is set to return to the golf course in March

After a brief hiatus with education, Rose Zhang will make her return to competitive action in March 2025. She will rejoin the LPGA Tour at the LPGA Drive On Championship slated for March 20-23, 2025.

Despite the limited time for practice, Zhang participated at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions last month with other professionals.

The LPGA Drive On Championship will be important for Zhang as she hopes to have a positive start to year and gain momentum for upcoming LPGA Tour events.

