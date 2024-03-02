Why was Round 2 of The Cognizant Classic 2024 suspended? All you need to know

The second round of The Cognizant Classic was suspended due to darkness. However, the tournament left more than one surprise, including its unexpected leader.

The suspension of The Cognizant Classic came when most of the players had already finished their second round and only 10 golfers will be in action when play resumes on Saturday morning.

Jacob Bridgeman and Chase Johnson are left playing the 15th hole, Rico Hoey is on the 16th, while on the 17th are Max Greyserman, Justin Suh, Jorge Campillo, Chan Kim, Jimmy Stanger, Ryo Hisatsune and Taler Collet.

The projected cut-off line is set at 2 under. Of the players remaining in play, Suh, Campillo and Kim have the exact score to make the cut, while Stanger and Hisatsune are just one stroke behind and could sneak into the final hole.

Bridgeman, Hoey and Greyserman have scored well above the cut line and should play the weekend without difficulty. Johnson and Collet are in the opposite case, as their respective scores have them virtually missing the cut.

The 10 players remaining in play will restart this Saturday, March 2, at 7:00 am (Eastern Time). After they finish their performance, the tee time for the third round will be set.

The Cognizant Classic 2024 second round highlights

Bud Cauley is the surprising leader of The Cognizant Classic 2024. Cauley had been out of PGA Tour-sanctioned tournaments since 2020 due to a car accident and resumed his PGA Tour career at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished 65th with a score of 2 under.

At The Cognizant Classic 2024, he played the first round for 5 under, with seven birdies and two bogeys. This Friday, he carded a 6 under 65, with six birdies and no bogeys.

Austin Eckroat and Garrick Higgo are tied for second with a score of 10 under, one stroke behind Cauley. Kevin Yu and Victor Perez are tied for 4th at 9 under.

A total of eight players are tied for 6th, including last week's winner Jake Knapp, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy, the top-ranked on the field.

Defending champion Chris Kirk sits at T24 with a score of 5 under. Kirk played the second round for a score of 1 under 70 with six birdies, two bogeys, and a triple bogey.

Nick Dunlap got an ace on the 7th and came out of the front nine with a score of 4 under, with two eagles, a birdie, and a bogey. But the back nine was completely different, as he made four bogeys, three in a row.

Dunlap saved the under-par score with a birdie on the 18th (1 under for the round and 5 under overall) and is currently tied for 24th.